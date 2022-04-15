ALVA — The East Central University baseball team could get on track offensively in a 9-0 setback to Northwestern Tuesday at the David Allen Ballpark in Enid.
The Rangers improved to 17-21 on the year, while East Central dropped to 4-32.
The Tigers will host Henderson State in a three-game Great American Conference series beginning with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today. The two teams will square off again in a single game at 1 p.m. Saturday on Senior Day at Ken Turner Field. East Central’s three seniors — Mekhi Edwards, Koby Midgley and Eric Towsley — will be honored in a ceremony set for 12:45 p.m.
Four different NWOSU pitchers teamed up to shut out the Tigers. Matthew Potts threw the first five frames. He struck out four, walked one and scattered three hits.
Christian McCoy absorbed the loss for East Central. He pitched just two innings and finished with one strikeout, three walks and surrendered four earned runs. Bryce Crawford, Chase Owens and Brian Pasha also saw mound action for the Tigers. Crawford struck out six, walked none and allowed three earned runs in four innings.
The Tigers managed just five hits in the game but got two each from Tanner Collins and Eric Towsley. Colton Schaper-Kotter had ECU’s other hit.
Blake Hoffman led a 12-hit NWOSU barrage, going 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Brayden Koeing finished 2-fo-r4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Hayden Priest hit a triple, drove in a run and scored a run for the Rangers.
