North Rock Creek overpowers Lady Cougars

It was a rough night at the Ada High Softball Complex for the host Ada Lady Cougars.
A talented North Rock Creek squad swept by Ada by counts of 16-5 and 18-1.
Ada fell to 1-3 on the young season, while the visiting Lady Cougars — ranked No. 3 in Class 5A — improved to 8-4.
Ada played the host Lady Wildcats and Colbert and the Coalgate Festival on Tuesday and is part of the Second Annual Turnpike Showdown that runs Thursday through Saturday and is co-hosted by Roff and Sulphur.
All of Ada’s pool-play contests will be at Roff High School. Ada meets Bethel at 10 a.m. Thursday before batting Washington at 1 p.m.
On Friday, Ada is scheduled to meet Roff at 9:30 a.m., Rattan at 11 a.m. and Calera at 3:30 p.m.
Bracket play games begin at 9:30 a.m. at Roff.
Game 1
North Rock Creek 16, Ada 5
North Rock Creek raced to an 8-1 lead and scored eight more runs over the final two innings to pull away.
Ada finished with nine hits, including a 3-for-3 effort by Jakobi Williams that included a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
Karsyn Woods went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Abbey Strong finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
Hannah Earlywine led a 12-hit NRC offense, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored. Sarah Campbell finished 3-for-4 with a home run a double, three RBIs and three runs scored for the visitors.
Game 2
North Rock Creek 18, Ada 1
Ada was limited to just two hits, including a triple by Abbey Strong who scored Ada’s lone run of the game on an RBI groundout by Amaya Frizell in the bottom of the first inning that knotted the score at 1-1.
North Rock Creek then scored 16 runs in the top of the second inning.
Jakobi Williams had Ada’s other hit.
Hannah Earlywine and Morgan Campbell each hit home runs for the visiting Lady Cougars.
Cambell led a 17-hit NRC barrage, going 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Katie Larson also finished 3-for-3 and had two RBIs and two runs scored.
