MIDWEST CITY — The only question for Norman High after their first-quarter performance against Ada was how much their lead would grow before the end of the game.
What wasn’t in question, however, was that the Tigers came out ready to play. NHS started the game on a 12-0 run, carrying that early burst to a 23-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
NHS coach Cory Cole attributed the team’s hot start to a variety of factors. It was the Tigers’ first game in the Titan Classic at Carl Albert High School, with an earlier-than-usual start time of 2:30 p.m. The team also wanted to bounce back from a tough five-point home loss on Tuesday against Edmond North, Class 6A’s No. 6-ranked team.
“One, the guys were ready to play,” Cory Cole said. “Being able to play at 2:30 p.m. instead of practice is a privilege. So there was a little extra energy for that. and then we were just itching to get back onto the court after Tuesday night where we felt like we didn’t play our best game. So this was the next opportunity.”
That energy continued throughout the game, as the Tigers (5-8) secured a 73-35 victory over Ada (6-7) on Thursday. The 38-point win is the largest margin of victory for the Tigers this season.
“It was a tough game for us today. We competed hard but just couldn’t get any shots to fall,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “We didn’t do a good job of valuing the ball today, which you give credit to Norman’s length and swarming defense. They shot the ball really well. On nights when you don’t shoot it well, you have to defend and take care of the ball.”
Caison Cole sparked the offense after tipoff, scoring 10 of his game-high 13 points in the first quarter while hitting two 3-pointers. Six players scored for the Tigers in the opening quarter.
The Cougars found a little momentum in the second quarter, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 12 points a few minutes before halftime. But two layups via offensive rebounds from Connor Goodson helped push the Tigers’ lead to 17 points at half.
The Tigers tightened up defensively in the third quarter, holding the Cougars to just five points. NHS was able to empty their bench in the fourth quarter, as 12 different Tigers scored by the end of the game.
Trashaun Combs-Pierce added 11 points, while Ian Nduati and Marquis Combs-Pierece finished with seven.
Ada got eight points from Devon MacCollister and six points for Sutton Boyington. Andrew Hughes was next with five.
Editor’s Note: The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
