Nominations now accepted for ECU Athletics Hall of Fame

The East Central University Athletic Department has officially announced the 2024 ECU Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony date which is set for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center.
ECU Athletics will now be accepting nominations for the 2024 class until July 1st. The nomination form link can be accessed on www.ecutigers.com underneath the “Fan Zone” tab.
Nominations will be accepted for the following categories: Student Athlete, Team, Distinguished Coach, Staff, or Administrator, Distinguished Service and Distinguished Alumni.
More information about the banquet, including ticket purchasing options, and the class of 2024 inductees will be made available in the upcoming weeks leading up to the ceremony.
Any additional questions or concerns can be made through the athletic department at (580) 559-5814.
