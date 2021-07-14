WARNER — The Ada Braves rallied with three runs in the top of the sixth inning to grab a 6-5 lead over the Noah Jaguars during their matchup Saturday at the 5th Annual Rusty Fulps Memorial Classic.
But the home-school squad put together a comeback of its own, scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth frame to swipe an 8-6 win over the Braves.
On Friday, PT Gray shut out Ada 4-0.
The Ada Braves, now 13-10 this summer, head to the Rt. 66 Arnold Lankford Classic which runs Thursday through Sunday in Elk City. Ada opens the tournament at 12:30 p.m. Thursday with a pool play contest with the Southwest Shockers Grey team.
Saturday, July 10
NOAH 8, Ada Braves 6
The Post 72 squad trailed 5-0 early but scored three times in the fourth frame and three times in the sixth to grab its one-run lead.
JT Gray and Landon Wolfe — both Latta players — started off the top of the fourth with back-to-back walks. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch before Tucker Brown of Moss delivered an RBI single to cut the Tulsa team’s lead to 5-1.
Trey Wilkinson of Coalgate then came up with a clutch, two-out, two-RBI single that got Ada within 5-3.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Braves loaded the bases via walks to Taecyn Meek of Tupelo and Wolfe with a single by Gray sandwiched in between.
Meek scored on a passed ball and Gray raced home on an RBI groundout to the shortstop by Byng’s Cooper McCage that tied the game at 5-5.
Wolfe would later score on another passed ball that put the Braves on top 6-5.
NOAH’s Will Kersh slapped an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth that turned out to be the game-winner. Two other Jaguar runs scored on a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk.
The Braves managed just four hits in the game — singles by Wilkinson, Brown, Jody Trevathan of Coalgate and Gray.
Brandt Beeby led NOAH, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Naman Cook slapped a triple for the Jaguars and drove in two runs.
Wolfe absorbed the hard-luck pitching loss. He allowed just two earned runs through four innings with one strikeout and no walks.
Friday, July 9
PT Gray 4, Ada Braves 0
The Ada Braves again managed just four singles off the bats of DJ Van Atten of Latta, Kason Pruitt of Moss, Kaleb Goodwin of Latta and Taecyn Meek of Tupelo.
PT Gray collected 10 total hits, including a pair of doubles and two pitchers combined for the shutout.
Trey Wilkinson of Coalgate was solid in defeat on the mound. He struck out three, walked two and allowed three earned runs in six innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.