WASHINGTON — Devin Orr passed for three touchdowns and Lance Spaulding ran for two, and the third-ranked Washington Warriors soared past the Stratford Bulldogs 49-8 Thursday night.
Host Washington stayed unbeaten at 7-0 on the year and 4-0 in District 2A-7, while Stratford slipped to 3-4 and 1-3.
"It was a tough night against a very good Washington team," said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. "We will look to bounce back against Little Axe next Friday night."
That contest is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Blackburn Field. It will be Senior Night for the Bulldogs.
Orr was 9-of-13 passing for 211 yards as he threw TD passes of 9 yards to Carson McMahon, 49 to Ethan Olson and 23 to Kobe Scott.
Washington rolled up 542 yards of offense, with 331 coming on the ground. Spaulding scored off runs of 9 and 5 yards. Rhett Vaughn ripped off the longest scoring run of the night for 86 yards.
The Warriors' Isaiah Tyler returned a fumble 5 yards for a touchdown.
The only touchdown of the game for Stratford came in the fourth quarter off a 3-yard run by Gus Smith, who finished with 84 yards rushing on 18 carries. Payton Wood ran in the ensuing 2-point conversion with 8:19 to go in the contest.
The Bulldogs managed just 161 yards of total offense, with 126 on the ground. Wood's two pass completions were to Brisyn Markovich for 35 yards and 3 to Laken Dempsey.
Defensively for Stratford, Dempsey posted a team-leading 12 tackles and intercepted a pass. Smith followed with 11 tackles, and Britt Bradstreet registered nine. Nolan Hall had seven stops, and Travis Willingham ended up with six.
