CACHE – The 20th-ranked Roff Tigers saw their season come to an end Thursday as they dropped a 74-59 decision to 10th-ranked Vici in a Class A area elimination game.
Trayson Miller’s game-leading 20 points weren’t enough for Roff, which ended the season at 21-9. Vici improved to 25-4 and was scheduled meet No. 9 Velma-Alma in another area consolation contest on Friday.
Miller ultimately fouled out for the Tigers.
Wil Joplin, who also fouled out, chipped in seven points in a losing cause while Dayne Bowerman, Brady Benedict, Jairus Smith and Talon Rhoten tacked on six apiece. Bowerman and Smith each drained two treys.
Vici raced out to a 22-11 after a quarter, led 37-23 at halftime and had a 54-38 advantage heading into the fourth period.
Hunter Halderman led a balanced scoring offense for the Indians with 17 points. Kasen Jackson and Colton McCracken followed with 15 points each, and Abel Mirmamontes chipped in 14.
Pirates maul Madill in 4A Regional
BYNG – The 18th-ranked Byng Pirates raced out to an 11-3 advantage through one quarter and cruised to a 58-33 rout of Madill Thursday afternoon in a Class 4A regional elimination game Thursday inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Byng, 19-7 on the season, received a game-high 17 points from Cale Eaton, who knocked down a pair of 3-point shots. Teammate Theran Smith reached double figures as well with 10 points, as 12 players got into the scoring column for the Pirates.
Asa Robertson was Madill’s top scorer with nine.
Byng went on to a 25-12 halftime lead after going on a 14-9 run in the second quarter. The Pirates then doubled up Madill with a 16-8 third quarter to pad the cushion at 41-20.
Asher upsets No. 19 Smithville in Ada
ADA – Patch Hamilton poured in 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds Thursday as the Asher Indians downed 19th-ranked Smithville 55-43 in a Class A Area Tournament elimination game at Ada High School.
Mike McDonald followed with 17 points, and teammate Trevor Martin registered a double-double for Asher with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Jade Smith led Smithville with 14 points.
The Indians held a 15-13 edge at the end of the first quarter and held a 23-19 halftime lead. Asher had a 39-32 advantage through three periods.
Asher improved to 20-10 with the victory and was scheduled to face No. 4 Kiowa on Friday, back inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Braves saw their season end at 18-11.
Latta pushes past Savanna
LATTA – Hayden Hoppe tossed in 14 points while nailing three 3-point shots Thursday, and the Latta Panthers ousted Savanna from a Class 2A Regional with a 60-50 decision.
Three other Latta players reached double figures. Randis Gray contributed 12, while Hyatt Hoppe and Rylan Schlup supplied 10 apiece. Hyatt Hoppe and Schlup also drained one 3-point basket apiece.
The Panthers, who trailed 13-11 after the first quarter, outscored Savanna 14-9 in the second while building a 25-22 halftime lead. The Latta advantage was still at three, 36-33, through three periods before the Panthers closed the game with a 24-17 fourth-quarter run.
Will Forris popped in five 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 24 points for Savanna.
Latta improved to 13-16 with that win and was scheduled to battle Amber-Pocasset in another Class 2A Regional consolation contest on Friday.
No. 5 Big Pasture eliminates Tupelo
CHICKASHA – A first-half slump doomed the Tupelo Tigers, as they dropped a 54-40 decision to fifth-ranked Big Pasture and were eliminated from the Class A area tournament on Thursday.
“The first half haunted us. We shot 4-of-18 from the field and played poorly,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller. “We made a run in the second, but the last five minutes they outplayed us. I’m proud of the team for the season they put together.”
Ty Bourland paced Tupelo with 13 points, as he knocked down three 3-point shots. Teammate Austin Vick nailed two treys and finished with 10 points while pulling down a team-high eight rebounds. Seth Foreman was next on the scoring chart with seven. James Beach dished out a team-leading five assists to go with his two points.
Big Pasture had a 6-3 lead after a quarter and went on a 13-6 spurt before the break in taking a 19-9 advantage into halftime. The Tigers trailed 36-29 entering the fourth and were outscored by an 18-11 margin the rest of the way.
Tupelo closed out the season at 13-15, while Big Pasture advanced with a 26-3 mark.
