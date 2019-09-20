No. 8 UCO shuts out Tigers

EDMOND – The eighth-ranked University of Central Oklahoma soccer team powered past East Central Wednesday night for a 6-0 win and put its head coach, Mike Cook, in elite company.
Cook, Central’s 22nd-year head coach, won his 400th career match (312 at UCO) Wednesday night. He won 88 games at Southern Nazarene before starting the Broncho soccer program in 1998. He is now just the second active coach in Division II history with 400 wins.
“I wasn’t thinking about that,” Cook said. “I really forgot all about that. But all that is is a testament to my teams. I’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of good teams and they win the games. So that’s really a testament to them.”
UCO’s win Wednesday was never in doubt.
Asha Haile notched her sixth goal of the season in just the seventh minute of the game to make it 1-0, Bronchos. Central never looked back. Haile took a pass from Kelsey Gordon and punched home a shot from near the 18-yard line.
Kelsie Eason, who was second on team in goals scored behind Haile, moved with ease through the ECU defense and scored in the 14th minute to give Central a 2-0 lead. Monika McGee assisted on the play. Eason scored again, unassisted, in the 26th minute to make it 3-0.
Katy Tullis was the star of the second half. She scored her second career goal – her first this season – in the 50th minute. Moments later – literally 34 seconds later – she notched an assist on an Eden Jones goal to make it a 5-0 lead for the Bronchos.
Hannah Daaboul put in her second goal of the season in the 82nd minute on a cross from Ashton Johnson to put the final tally on the scoreboard.
Wednesday was also the first shutout of the season for the Bronchos, who are now 3-0-1. UCO junior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Asher played all 90 minutes in net and made five saves. ECU took 10 total shots with five on goal, but never one Asher couldn’t handle.
UCO finished the night with 21 shots, 11 on target.
East Central senior Alexis Castillo lone Tiger to record a shot.
ECU, now 2-3, will start a four-match home stand at 1 p.m. Saturday on Homecoming Day against Texas A&M-Commerce. The Lion are 2-1-1 this fall.
