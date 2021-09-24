No surprises in GAC football during Week 3

Week 3 is in the books for the Great American Conference and Week 4 is on the way. Let’s take a look back.
East Central 40, Southern Nazarene 13
East Central raised its record to 2-1 with a 40-13 thumping of Southern Nazarene on a beautiful Homecoming day. The Tiger offense came to life and the defense added an interception return for a touchdown by R.J. Williams and a safety to the final score.
The Tigers scored on some long passes of 55 and 61 yards along with a pass of 3 yards. Mookie Douglas scored on a 1-yard run and ran for 129 yards for his second consecutive 100-yard game.
Williams, a 6-0, 220-pound linebacker from Grand Prairie, Texas, was named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week. In addition to the interception return, he led the Tiger defense with seven tackles. He had 1.5 tackles for loss including half a sack.
With 4:05 left in the second quarter the interception return to give the Tigers a 23-0 lead that it appeared they would take into halftime. But there was more to come. After the score, the Tiger defense forced a punt and it looked like they would be starting inside their 20-yard line. However, the punt was dropped and SNU recovered on the Tigers 18-yard line with 1:35 left.
On their second try from the 1-yard line, SNU scored and then hit a wall of Tigers when they tried to run for a two-point conversion. There were now 17 seconds left.
After the kickoff, the Tigers completed a 37-yard pass on first down. Garret Clark then connected on a 49-yard field goal as the clock expired. It was his third of the year and the last of the 10 points scored in the final 17 seconds of the first half.
In the third quarter, the Tigers scored on passes of 3 and 61 yards to close out their scoring. SNU scored on a 37-yard pass with under two minutes in the game to make the final score 40-13.
Oklahoma Baptist 56, Northwestern 42
Co-Offensive Player of the Week Preston Haire of Oklahoma Baptist led his team to a 56-42 victory over Northwestern. As the score indicates, neither defense could stop their opponent’s offense.
Between them, the two teams recorded 14 touchdowns (8 for OBU, 6 for NW), 1,003 total yards (531 from OBU, 472 from NW) and 58 total first downs (30 from OBU, 28 from NW). NW tied the game at 14 with 9:07 left in the second quarter. OBU took the lead for good as they returned the kickoff 87 yards.
Haire was 25-of-34 for 310 yards and six touchdowns on throws of 33, 11, 14, 5, 10 and 5 yards. It was the second week in a row he was named the offensive player of the week.
Haire had plenty of help from GAC Special Teams Player of the Week Keilahn Harris who is on his way to a great season. He returned a kickoff 87 yards and broke the OBU record for kickoff return yards in a game with 140 on his 3 returns. He added nine receptions for 100 yards and a score. In three games he has averaged 182.7 all-purpose yards per game and has scored seven touchdowns.
Southeastern 37, Southwestern 28
Another offensive show as the teams combined for an even 900 yards and both had right at 300 yards in the air. Southwestern scored first followed by three scores from Southeastern giving the Savage Storm a 21-7 lead. Southwestern answered to make the score 21-14. Southeastern scored with 6:01 left in the half giving them four scores on four possessions. This led to a pivotal point in the game.
Following a Southwestern punt, Southeastern was moving towards a score that would have given them a 21-point halftime lead. From the Southwestern 49 they tried a long pass. The pass was intercepted at the Southwestern 8.
At last, the Bulldogs had kept Southeastern from scoring, but found themselves in a deep hole with 1:54 left in the half. A first down gained five yards to the 13. On second and 5, QB Tanner Griffin connected with wideout Deshon Moreaux for a momentum-changing 87-yard score with 1:09 left in the half. The extra point was blocked and the Southeastern took a 28-20 lead into halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Southeastern pushed the lead their lead to 31-20 on a field goal. Southwestern answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion to pull within three with 5:05 left in the game. Southeastern then went 75 yards in six plays to score the final points of the game.
Ouachita Baptist 38, Arkansas Tech 24
Ouachita Baptist was expected to dominate this one and they did. They scored first only to see Tech tie the game at 7-7.
Ouachita then scored 24 unanswered points to lead 31-7 with 6:33 left in the third. Tech closed the third quarter with a touchdown and scored a field goal on their first possession of the fourth quarter to close the gap to 31-17 with 12:04 left. After the field goal, an onside kick was recovered by Ouachita.
Ouachita then covered 48 yards in seven plays yards to make the score 38-17 with 7:14 left in the game. The Ouachita offense was aided by offsides, and unsportsmanlike conduct calls on a 4th-and-1 play that moved the ball from the Ouachita 39 to the 19. The two teams exchanged punts and Tech added their final points with 2:06 left to make the final score 38-24.
Henderson State 58, Arkansas-Monticello 18
The Reddies of Henderson State dominated this game as they scored on their first four possessions to take a 27-0 lead. For the game, they scored on 9-of-11 possessions. They were intercepted once and punted once.
The Reddies were led by Co-Offensive player of the week and 2019 unanimous first-team wide receiver L’liott Curry. The Guthrie High School graduate caught 10 passes for 228 yards. He scored on receptions of 46, 6, 62 and 58 yards. The 228 yards is the third-highest number of yards in a game in Division II this year. It was his seventh 100-yard plus game in his 15 career games at Henderson.
Harding 37, Southern Arkansas 6
As expected, Harding used their strong ground game to pound Southern Arkansas. Harding ran 73 times for 429 yards. They completed one of four passes for 27 yards. For the year they are now 4-of-13 in the air. At this pace, they will beat their 2019 totals of 11 completions on 24 attempts. But why throw when you can run the way they do?
Of course, when they throw, they like to make it count. Their first score came on a fourth-and-8 play from the Southern Arkansas 27-yard line. They did the unexpected and threw the ball. The result was a 27-yard touchdown. In 2019, five of their 11 completed passes resulted in TDs.
My Picks
The teams will begin to sort themselves out a bit this week although four of the six games involve winless teams. I think all four will still be winless after Saturday.
Last week the favorites won and I was 6-for-6 on predicting winners. One prediction that is sure to happen is that I will be at least .500 after predicting the six games for this week. So, here we foolishly go.
East Central (2-1) at Northwestern (0-3): Northwestern will still be oh-for-2021 after this game. The Tiger defense will shut them down and the quickly improving Tiger offense will have its best game of the year.
Oklahoma Baptist (2-1) at Southwestern (0-3): If Southwestern can pile up the yards as they did against Southeastern they may win this game. However, I am not sure they can pile up more yards or points than OBU. So, I will take OBU to win this one.
Southeastern (3-0) at Southern Nazarene (0-3) : Southeastern will be the victor in this one. Southeastern is averaging almost 36 points a game but is giving up over 26 a game. Southern Naz does not have the defense to stop them or the offense to score on them. It could be a long day for the home team.
Arkansas-Monticello (1-2) at Arkansas Tech (0-3): Arkansas-Monticello has played better teams than Arkansas Tech and the two are similar in statistics. So, I will take the Boll Weevils over the Wonder Boys. (Those are two of Jeff Cali’s favorite GAC mascots)
Southern Arkansas (2-1 ) at Henderson State (3-0): Between Henderson State and Harding, it is tough to win in Arkadelphia. So, I will take the home team, Henderson State, to win in a close game.
Ouachita (3-0) at Harding (2-1): Harding and Ouachita are numbers 1 and 2 in the conference in both rushing offense and rushing defense. Ouachita is 11th and Harding 12th in passing offense. In passing defense, Ouachita is third and Harding seventh. Does passing even matter when these two teams play?
Ouachita has scored 117 points and given up 58. Harding has scored 96 and given up 38. After a great deal of thought, I have decided Harding will be heads and Ouachita tails as soon as I can find a quarter. It was heads, so Harding will be the winner.
