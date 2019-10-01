No. 3 Sulphur runs wild in win over Bethel

BETHEL – Logan Smith rushed for 178 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns, while Reese Ratchford passed for 127 more and three scores Friday night and the Sulphur Bulldogs crushed the previously unbeaten Bethel Wildcats 63-13.
Sulphur, No. 3 in Class 3A, stayed unbeaten at 4-0 on the year, while Bethel dropped to 3-1.
Smith ran for TDs of 17, 10 and 27 yards, while Ratchford was 6-of-9 passing for 127 yards and three touchdowns with only one interception.
Sulphur, 4-0 on the season, rolled up 488 yards of offense, with 361 of those coming on the ground.
Tavius McDonald ran for 77 yards on just nine attempts and caught two passes for 27 yards – one of which was a 17-yarder from Ratchford. Also in the rushing department, Ratchford netted 50 yards on 10 tries and scored off runs of 3 and 32 yards.
Besides the scoring pass to McDonald, Ratchford hooked up with Brandon Lloyd on a 27-yard touchdown pass and TJ Todd on an 18-yard TD aerial.
Ethan Massey also had a 1-yard scoring run for the Bulldogs.
Leading 7-6, Sulphur scored 56 straight points before Bethel, which fell to 3-1 on the season, got a late TD off a 99-yard run.
The Wildcats had 336 yards of offense with 233 coming through the air.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.