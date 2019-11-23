No.17 Southwestern shuts down ECU

WEATHERFORD — Behind 54 points from reserves and 31 points off turnovers, the 17th-ranked Lady Bulldogs raced past East Central for a 96-39 victory Thursday night at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.
Southwestern improved to 4-1 on the year and 1-0 in Great American Conference play, while the Tigers dipped to 1-4 and 0-1.
SWOSU outscored the Tigers 19-8 in the first quarter and never looked back, allowing ECU to score no more than 12 points in any one quarter. The Bulldogs forced 23 turnovers, including 16 steals, while holding ECU to 20.3% shooting from the field, which included just one made 3-pointer in 23 tries.
The top two scorers for SWOSU came off the bench, with Lauren Ramey exploding for 19 points in 18 minutes. She hit 5-of-9 field goal attempts, including 3-of-4 3-pointers. Makyra Tramble added nine points, eight rebounds, seven steals and four assists in 24 minutes, while Ashli Robinson contributed eight points.
Tyra Aska and Bethany Franks had eight points apiece to lead SWOSU’s starters, with Bethany Franks also pulling down a team-high 12 rebounds.
Anna Simmons, a freshman from Plainview High School, led the Tigers in her first true action of the year. She scored 10 points and had five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 14 minutes. She went 3-of-4 from the field and hit a 3-point basket. She appeared in two previous games and played just one minute in each.
Sam Schwab grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
The game wrapped up a five-game road trip to start the 2019-20 season for the Tigers.
East Central is at home at 1 p.m. today, when Southern Nazarene visits the Kerr Activities Center.
The Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.