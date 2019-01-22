No. 25 Southern Nazarene buries ECU men 75-56

The 25th-ranked Southern Nazarene men’s basketball found its rhythm in the first half and cruised to another dominant win over East Central, defeating the Tigers 75-56 Saturday afternoon inside the Kerr Activities Center.
SNU completed the series sweep over ECU for the second straight season. The Crimson Storm improved to 15-3 overall and 8-2 in Great American Conference play, while ECU dropped to 9-6 and 6-4.
SNU did it with defense. The Crimson Storm held ECU to 21-of-51 (41 percent) shooting from the field, and 6-of-11 (55 percent) from deep, and the Tigers hit 8-of-12 (67 percent) from the free-throw line.
The visitors shot 28-of-56 (50 percent) from the field, snapping out of a tough skid as of late while going 9-of-21 (43 percent) from deep and 10-of-14 (71 percent) from the free- throw line.
The Crimson Storm outrebounded the Tigers 34-29, finished with 18 assists and forced ECU into 18 turnovers while only giving it away 11 times.
East Central took the early lead in the first 10 minutes of the game as, one of the top scorers in the GAC, Cameron Talley, got rolling in the early going and led the Tigers to a 17-12 advantage.
SNU responded with a 14-2 run over the next four minutes to lead 26-19. During the stretch, Coleman Edwards buried three 3-pointers to completely swing the momentum.
From there, it turned the entire game upside down, as SNU outscored East Central 14-4 with the likes of Jhonathan Dunn and RJ Palmer taking the game over.
SNU held a 40-23 lead before ECU closed with four points to cut the deficit to 13 at the break. Dunn finished with 12 points in the first half.
After shooting 0-of-6 in the first half, Micah Speight began to find a rhythm in the second half, shaking off the tough start and going 5-of-7 for 15 points to keep SNU well ahead.
The Crimson Storm led by as many as 22 at one point in the second half. East Central got it as close as 14 on a couple of occasions late, but that would be as close as the Tigers got.
Dunn had a huge game with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while Speight added 15 points, seven assists, three steals and three rebounds. Edwards finished with 12 points off the bench on four made 3-pointers.
Talley finished with 20 points for ECU on 8-of-17 shooting. SNU did not let another Tiger player get more than six points.
East Central is back home Thursday night versus Henderson State.
The Ada News Sports Editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
