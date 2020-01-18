DURANT — East Central women’s coach Matt Cole probably didn’t think the Southeastern Savage Storm would sink seven 3-pointers in the first 12 minutes of the game.
He was likely equally surprised that his Tigers missed their first 10 field-goal attempts of the second quarter.
That combination allowed Southeastern to get rolling early and cruise to a 63-41 win Thursday night at Bloomer Sullivan Arena in Durant.
No. 18 Southeastern improved to 12-2 overall and 8-1 in Great American Conference play, while the Tigers dropped to 3-12 and 1-8. The Savage Storm now lead the all-time series 39-38 but have won just four of the last 11 meetings.
East Central led 6-3 early after a 3-pointer from Madison Rehl, two free throws from Madison Nickens and a free shot by Sam Schwab. The Tigers limited Southeastern to a 1-of-9 shooting start, but it didn’t take long for the hosts to warm up, especially from beyond the three-point stripe.
ECU trailed 13-8 after a nice drive by Schwab late in the first period, but then the Savage Storm took off.
Tracy Johnson ignited Southeastern by scoring the first 11 points in a 14-0 surge. She ended the first quarter with a 3-pointer and a putback that gave the Savage Storm an 18-8 lead.
Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second period and Katie Branam added a shot from long range of her own, and the SOSU lead grew to 27-8 at the 8:12 mark. Johnson led all scorers with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 shooting from the 3-point line.
The Savage Storm were 7-of-15 from beyond the arc at that point and ended the game 11-of-27 from 3-point territory.
Meanwhile, ECU was the opposite of hot. The Tigers shot just 1-of-11 (9.1%) in the second quarter, were outscored 17-2 during that stretch and trailed 35-10 at the break.
Southeastern grabbed its largest lead of the game when Katie Webb hit a pair of free throws to put the home team on top 41-14 at the 6:14 mark of the third stanza.
The Tigers hit 12-of-29 field goals to end the game and outscored Southeastern 27-22 from that point on.
Schwab registered her second double-double of the season to pace ECU with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Rehl also hit double digits with 11 points, while Nickens contributed four points, three steals and a career-best 11 boards.
East Central is back in GAC action at 1 p.m. today at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany.
