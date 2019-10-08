No. 2 Roff flies past Fletcher

ROFF – Aiden Bagwell and Brady Benedict combined to drive home nine runs Friday, and the second-ranked Roff Tigers captured a Class A Regional runner-up title by thumping Fletcher 14-4 in five innings at Tiger Field.
Bagwell went 3-for-3 from the plate with a double and knocked in five runs, while Benedict finished 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Roff, 30-4, bounced back from a regional finals loss against Rattan to advance to the Class A State Tournament. The Tigers will be searching for their fourth consecutive state crown.
The Tigers pounded out 12 hits.
Wil Joplin and Bagwell combined to pitch a three-hitter. Joplin pitched the first 3.2 innings for the win. He surrendered two hits and two walks while striking out a pair. Bagwell gave up one earned run off one hit with two strikeouts and a walk in the final 1.1 frames.
Coby Simon added to the Roff offense by going 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Talon Rhoten was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk.
Cade Baldridge, Trayson Miller and Tanner Graves each had 1-for-3 efforts. Baldridge doubled once, knocked in two runs and drew a walk. Miller scored two runs and walked once.
Canute explodes in
seventh to drop Byng
FORT COBB – No. 12 Canute broke an 8-all deadlock with a seven-run top of the seventh inning to upset the sixth-ranked Byng Pirates from a Class A baseball regional Friday by a 15-8 count.
Byng, which saw its season ended at 18-8, had a 6-0 advantage through three innings before Canute tallied three runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and a single score in the sixth.
Collin O’Grady homered and doubled twice in a 3-for-3 performance with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk for the Pirates in a losing cause. Teammate Gage Fuller was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Seth Brecheen ended up 3-for-4 as well with a double and run scored.
Byng finished with 12 hits.
Bill McCarter, who finished 2-for-3 with a walk, and Riley McCage, 1-for-3 with one RBI and a walk, rounded out the hitting attack.
Trae Lowe suffered the pitching loss in relief of starter Brylen Janda. Dillon Palmer also made a relief appearance in the seventh.
Kelln Henderson went 3-for-5 with a triple, and Logan Smith was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored for Canute. Three other Canute players had two hits apiece.
No. 8 Wright City
socks Stonewall
SILO – The 15h-rated Stonewall Longhorns saw their season come to an end Friday after dropping a 15-5 contest to No. 8 Wright City in Class A baseball regional elimination play.
Wright City, behind a 10-run second inning, compiled 14 hits and was helped by three Stonewall errors.
The Longhorns, who saw their season end at 10-17, managed just three hits – one each by Ian Heath (1-for-2 with one RBI), Okie Keeling (1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored) and Ty Humphers (1-for-3 with a run scored).
Humphers took the pitching loss with two strikeouts. Only eight of the 15 runs scored by Wright City were earned.
———o———
Note: Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
