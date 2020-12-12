No practice, no problem

LATTA — Due to a COVID-19 quarantine, the Latta High School boys basketball team had exactly one practice — on Wednesday — over the last two weeks ahead of its first-round contest with Comanche Thursday at the Latta Panther Classic.
Even though the Panthers may have been a little rusty due to the lack of preparation Latta still found a way to rally late and hold off the Indians for a 35-28.
That how’s head coach Matt Bryant’s second stint at the helm of the Panthers began.
The Panthers led 9-4 and held Comanche to just 2-of-9 shooting through the first nine minutes of the game.
However, Latta mustered just three points the rest of the second period — on a 3-pointer from Justin Kiker — and the Indians used a 9-3 run to take a slim 13-12 lead at halftime.
The game went back and forth throughout the third quarter and after Comanche’s Mason Culbeth hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, the Panthers were clinging to a 26-25 lead heading into the final frame.
Latta scored the first two buckets of the fourth quarter on a jumper by Kiker and a basket inside by post player Cooper Hamilton to extend its lead to 30-25.
The LHS defense did the rest, limiting Comanche to just three points in the final period on 0-of-6 shooting from the floor while forcing four turnovers.
Tyler Ireland led the LHS offense with 10 points, while Kiker just missed double figures with nine points to go with three steals. Hyatt Hoppe contributed six points for Latta.
Kulbeth led the Indians with 12 points and Landon Ellis followed with 11. Both CHS players grabbed five rebounds apiece.
Latta, ranked No. 14 in Class 2A, played Class 4A No. 5 Tuttle late Friday in a semifinal showdown.
