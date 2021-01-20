ROFF — The Roff High School girls basketball team spent five weeks in a COVID-19 quarantine. When they finally returned to the court last week, you could hardly tell.
With little practice time leading up to their return, the Lady Tigers reeled off three consecutive wins on three consecutive days.
Roff defeated Wilson 46-22 in a Thursday night road game, put on a furious second-half rally to stop Stonewall 31-27 at home Friday night and edged Coleman 43-40 in overtime during a Saturday night contest in Roff.
Coach Trent Storts team, ranked No. 13 in Class B, improved to 10-1 on the year. The last time the Lady Tigers had played a game before last week was a 37-29 loss to Class 2A No. 9 Stratford on Dec. 10 in the 2020 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Roff.
“I’m really proud of the way they competed those three days. Not one game was easy, but we figured out a way to win all of them,” Storts told The Ada News. “It wasn’t ideal playing three straight games after being out five weeks, but at this point, we thought the best thing for our team was to play.”
Storts said he was particularly happy about getting back to the court for the team’s lone senior, Sidney Wright.
“We wanted to give Sidney as many chances to lace them up and compete with her friends as we could,” he said.
Roff hosted Class A No. 1 Vanoss Tuesday night before preparing for the annual STAR Tournament — named the SRT Tournament for this season. The Lady Tigers host Moss at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Roff 43, Coleman 40 (OT)
Sophomore Chloe Eldred hit a big jump shot with a minute to go in the overtime to help the Lady Tigers finally secure the victory.
Roff led 10-4 after the first quarter and carried a 22-13 lead into halftime before Coleman — ranked No. 19 in Class B — came roaring back.
The Lady Wildcats — who dropped to 11-3 after the loss — outscored Roff 12-7 in the third quarter and 12-8 in the fourth quarter to force the extra session. However, the Lady Tigers outscored Coleman 6-3 in the OT.
“We were really good early in the game, flying around and making plays. We got pretty stagnant in the second half. But I think some of that comes with playing three straight games after being out for five weeks,” Storts said. “We had several girls step up and make big plays for us at the end.”
Eldred finished with a game-high 17 points to pace Roff while Wright followed with eight.
“We have been talking to them about others stepping up and scoring for us and Chloe definitely did tonight,” Storts said. “Sidney had some huge rebounds at the end of the game, which she has done all season.”
Payton Owens and Abby Salter contributed six points apiece.
Coleman got a team-best 16 points from Sadie Holder while teammate Lollie Rivera just missed double figures with nine. Katie Eldridge added seven points for the visitors.
Friday, Jan. 15
Roff 31, Stonewall 27
The Lady Tigers trailed most of the game before pushing ahead in the final minutes of the game.
Stonewall led 10-3 after the first quarter and 13-9 by halftime. The Lady Longhorns outscored Roff 11-7 in the third quarter to extended their lead to 24-16.
However, the Lady Tigers used a game-ended 15-3 run to rally for the victory.
Payton Owens led the Roff charge with 13 points. Chloe Eldred was next with six.
Kaylee Ford paced the SHS offense with nine points, while Sierra Lambert and Jamie Pool chipped in six points each.
Latta girls scorch Okemah
OKEMAH — The Latta Lady Panthers shot a blazing 59 perfect from the field and shot past Okemah 76-41 in a Saturday road game.
Latta, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, improved to 9-2 on the year while Okemah dropped to 0-5.
The Lady Panthers also hit 39 percent from 3-point territory and made 12 shots from long range and sank a perfect 10-of-10 free throws.
“We were very aggressive against their zone. It was one of best shooting nights,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
Latta opened up an 18-7 lead to start the game and pushed it to 37-22 by halftime. The Lady Panthers outscored Okemah 26-7 in the third quarter to build a 63-29 advantage.
Taryn Batterton continued her strong play in the paint, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Carson Dean, who sank a pair of 3-pointers, followed with 16 points. Trinity Cotanny registered a double-double for the visitors with 10 points and 11 boards and also sank two 3-point shots.
Brooklyn Ryan drilled a trio of 3-pointers for her nine points, and Jaylee Willis sank a pair of treys for six points.
Hailey Baber ended with five points, six assists and four steals for Latta.
Okemah’s Abby Harelson hit three 3-point shots and led her team with 15 points and Emma Vanstart also hit double figures with 10 points, including a pair of triples. Sophie Turner scored eight for the hosts.
Latta hosted No. 9 Stratford Tuesday night and will head to The Wampus Cat Classic 2021 where they’ll battle Idabel at 4:20 p.m. Thursday in a first-round game.
Tupelo girls defeat Milburn
TUPELO — The Tupelo Lady Tigers got off to a quick start and ran away from Milburn for a 38-22 home win last Friday.
Tupelo improved to 4-2 on the year, while Milburn sank to 1-8.
The Lady Tigers led 11-3 after the first quarter and had extended their advantage to 24-8 by halftime. Tupelo used a 10-5 run in the third period that made it 34-13.
Breonna D’Aguanno led the THS charge with 15 points on the strength of five 3-point baskets. Shalyn McCollum and Kylee Watson also hit double digits with 10 points apiece.
Kielee Wilson led Milburn with eight points and Laura Peckham followed with six.
Tupelo hosted Coleman Tuesday night before taking some time off. The Lady Tigers travel to Stringtown on Jan. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.