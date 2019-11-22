No poll needed to know bowling is family sport

Greeting fellow bowlers.
I am sure you, like me, dread to turn on the news lately. It seems every other word is a claim for political poll results. One poll claims highly negative results against our president, while another poll claims highly positive results for our president.
I believe each American citizen has the right to vote his or her conscience and/or political party. It just amazes me that two different groups can hear the same information and come up with two different opinions, both hotly affirming their results are the most accurate.
Well, I decided to conduct a poll myself. I thought I’d make it easy with no political bias. Coming home from my bus driving the other day, I watched and counted carefully the cars I met. I started counting the number of cars of certain colors. I set my starting point and my ending point. I began counting as soon as I turned on to HWY 270 out of Wewoka, heading east toward Holdenville. My stopping point was my road home.
During that time, I concluded most of the people drove white vehicles. The second-largest number was red and/or burgundy, and the least amount of cars were black.
Therefore, my poll (unofficially, of course) proved that the majority of people in Seminole County and Hughes County drove white cars.
Now if you’re believing this, I could very well convince you that I bowled a 200-game last week. However, that certainly would not be the case.
All my results proved was that within the seven (7) miles from the starting point to the ending point, I saw seven white cars (really, two were trucks), two red/burgundy (actually one of each, so I lumped them together—they’re kinda red, right?) and one black car.
My poll, as skewed and as narrow as it was, only proved that of the cars I saw, more were white at that particular time in that particular place — which made for a very limited polling group.
This is most always the case in the so-called national polls. They question a very small group of people and say it is a representation of that majority of Americans.
We are so fortunate to live in what many call “Fly Over Country.” Fortunate in that while we may disagree on political issues, we never allow it to interfere with our time of bowling and our competitive fun during league play.
I think maybe the pollsters should poll bowlers across America. I believe polls would show most of us just want to enjoy our time together, vote our hearts’ convictions and think of the pins being the “talking heads” on TV as we give it our best shot at getting strikes.
My husband just said “Yep,” so the opinion of this house is unanimous.
Speaking of a unanimous house, congratulations are in order for Tom and Lisa John from the Monday Night Mixers Native Strikers team for being outstanding representatives for our bowling league in last week’s Oklahoma Senior Bowling Tournament, held at Sahoma Lanes in Sapulpa.
The John team won first place in the Doubles 50-and-over division. Tom won first place in the Open Singles 50-54 division, and Lisa placed second in the Women’s 50-54 division. Way to go, you two.
This again just proves my point. Bowling is a family sport.
Good luck and great bowling, everyone.
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 13 of 36)
1 Split Decision 36
2 KaCee Bar 33
3 Snap On 31
4 NAPA 31
5 Rob’s ProShop 28
6 Misfits 28
7 B&S Construction 28
8 Gutter Done 27
9 Splitz & Giggles 27
10 Native Strikers 26
11 The Bowling Stones 25
12 The Replacements 24
13 Tatum Trucking 23
14 Strike-A-Lacka 18
15 Spare Me 17
16 The Gutter Gang 13
Top Scores
Scratch game team: SnapOn – 772, Native Strikers – 769, Rob’s ProShop – 706.
Scratch series team: SnapOn – 2074, B&S Construction - 2062, Rob’s ProShop – 2056.
Men’s scratch game: James McGinty – 267, Robbin George – 257, James Ross — 248.
Men’s scratch series: James McGinity – 731, Robbin George – 669, James Ross — 248.
Women’s scratch game: Lisa John – 212, Derrek Thompson — 199, Tonya George – 178
Women’s scratch series: Derrek Thompson – 461, Lisa John – 458, Tonya George — 448.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 13 of 36)
1 Ben’s TV 38
2 R2D2 and C 35
3 Rob’s ProShop 34
4 D’JAVu 28
5 Bronson’s Body Shop 26
6 Misfits 20
7 Pin Pals 20
8 Ghost Team 0
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Ben’s TV – 769, Bronson’s Body – 753, Ben’s TV — 717.
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body– 2173, Ben’s TV – 2092, Rob’s Pro Shop – 2091.
Men’s scratch game: Robbin George - 245, Kelley Brown – 243, Randy Daniels — 224.
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 671, Kelley Brown – 667, Randy Daniels — 606.
Women’s scratch game: Gloria Pryor – 188, Teeoti Jimenez – 169, Rebecca Williams – 166.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 487, Rebecca Williams – 473, Gloria Pryor — 468.
