No. 19 Plainview sinks Lady Pirates

BYNG — Too much went wrong for the Byng Lady Pirates and too much went right for Plainview during their Class 4A Regional Tournament matchup Saturday afternoon inside the Bill Koller Field House.
That combination resulted in a 60-43 Plainview victory.
The 19th-ranked Lady Indians advanced to this week’s Class 4A Area Tournament at 23-4, while Byng saw its season come to an end at 16-13.
Two of the biggest factors were 24 BHS turnovers — and the Lady Indians defense played a role in that — and the sharp-shooting of Plainview junior Regan Chaney, who hit seven of her first 10 3-point attempts and finished with 23 points.
“They are really long and their guards do a good job of taking away reversals. Unfortunately, we got the ball stuck in certain spots which caused us to turn the ball over,” said Byng head coach Trent Miller.
“(Chaney) hit two quick ones to start the second half then hit a third one pretty quickly and all three were highly contested,” he explained. “They go in and they are good shots. But the same shots got them beat two nights ago. The last three shots she hit were when we were trapping. They were big shots by her, especially with three girls over 6’0” on her team. When that happens. they are tough to beat.”
Byng junior Kennedy Large, who had scored a combined 62 points in the Lady Pirates’ first two regional wins, finished with just seven points. She had just one field goal attempt over the final two quarters.
“The turnovers were a major factor in Ken’s limited field goal attempts in the second half. But we also got some good looks after the ball touched her hands. We just didn’t knock enough of them down,” Miller said.
The first half went back and forth.
Plainview held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter and scored the first four points of the second period to grab a five-point advantage.
Byng post player Britney Brooks-Teel then ignited a 13-3 BHS run. She scored eight points during the surge and capped the run with a strong move to the basket that put the hosts on top 25-20.
However, Chaney drained a 3-pointer and PHS center Peyton Jones sank a free throw with 1.8 seconds left in the second quarter to get the Lady Indians within 25-24 at halftime. Jones, who scored just three points in a 45-38 loss to Byng last December — finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Plainview opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Chaney that started things off. That volley was capped by a layup from Megan Winchester after a nice pass from Jones that put the visitors on top 34-27.
The Lady Indians would go on to outscore Byng 20-8 in the frame and carried a 44-33 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lady Pirates had seven turnovers in the third and went 2-of-9 from the field.
Brooks-Teel — who had a big game for the Lady Pirates with 22 points and 11 rebounds — scored three quick points for Byng to start the fourth quarter to cut the PHS lead to 44-36. But Miller’s club could get no closer.
“I love my kids and I could not be more proud of their effort and commitment,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.