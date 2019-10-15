No. 5 Ouachita Baptist buries ECU

Brockton Brown scored three of Ouachita Baptist’s four touchdowns and the visitors cruised past East Central 31-3 Saturday afternoon at Norris Field.
Ouachita rolled to a 24-0 halftime lead and limited the host Tigers to a single, fourth-quarter field goal.
No. 5 OBU improved to 6-0 on the year, while East Central dropped to 1-5.
Brown rushed the ball nine times for 85 yards and scored three times on the day. The ball was spread around well for the Tigers as TJ Cole and Shun’cee Thomas both also rushed nine times. Cole ran for 46 yards and Thomas for 30 as the Tigers accumulated 216 yards on the ground.
Brayden Brazeal continued his consistent season at quarterback, going 14-20 for 207 yards and a touchdown. Brazeal’s favorite target on the day was Allie Freeman who caught seven passes for 37 yards. Hunter Swoboda reeled in two passed for 51 yards and a touchdown. Hayden Waller was also vital in the passing game with three catches for 47 yards.
Ouachita’s secondary was stingy against East Central’s passing attack. For the second game in a row, Hayden Lassiter accounted for an interception. Keandre Evans also put in two pass breakups for Ouachita.
Ouachita received the ball on the first drive of the game and marched down the field as Brazeal completed six of seven passes. The drive was capped off by a 26-yard field goal from Gabe Goodman. After OBU forced East Central into a punt, the visitors marched to their first touchdown of the game. Brown drove in the ball from 11 yards out to give Ouachita a 10-0 lead.
In the second quarter, three consecutive punts went by before the Ouachita pounced on another scoring drive. On the drive, Hunter Swoboda caught a 45-yard catch to make it first and goal. Two plays later Brazeal fired a 6-yard pass to Swoboda to end the drive putting OBU up 17-0. O
Ouachita forced a three and out by ECU on the next drive and got the ball back with 2:39 left in the half. In six plays and 1:09 minutes, Ouachita saw Brown score his second touchdown of the day, this one from a yard out Ouachita ended the half with a Hayden Lassiter interception as the Tigers went into the half up 24-0.
The second half featured just two scores — OBU got a 32-yard TD run by Brown and East Central’s Harper Simmons booted a 31-yard field goal.
Taye Gatewood, who played the majority of the game at quarterback for ECU, completed 15-21 passes for 98 yards and an interception.
Ontario Douglas, who had rushed for at least 100 yards in three straight games, was limited to 46 yards on 18 attempts by the stingy Ouachita defense. Douglas also had six catches for 23 yards.
The Tigers were held to 173 yards of total offense — 122 yards through the air and 51 yards on the ground. Ouachita ended with 22 first downs compared to only 10 for the Tigers.
Devon Rush had 13 tackles to lead the ECU defensive effort, while RJ Williams was next with nine stops.
East Central is back on the road Saturday afternoon, traveling to Arkadelphia, Arkansas to take on Henderson State. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.
The Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
