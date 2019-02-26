APACHE – The Class 2A second-ranked Vanoss Wolves were outscored in the final three quarters as they dropped a 55-45 decision to 17th-ranked Northeast Saturday in a regional championship game at the Warrior Event Center in Apache.
The Wolves dropped to 23-6 on the season and will meet Hobart at 8 p.m. Thursday in a Class 2A Area Tournament consolation game at Southwestern University in Weatherford. Northeast advances to a Friday night area title game with a 16-9 mark.
“The boys played hard, we just shot the ball poorly. That happens sometimes,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “Northeast deserves some of the credit. They are a Top 5 2A team that has been punished for playing a tough schedule. We will regroup and go give it everything we have this week.”
Vanoss needs three straight wins to reach the state tournament.
Riley Cooper and Sando Hill each tallied 11 points, while Cade Paulin and Dylan Stone ended up with nine apiece for Vanoss, but it wasn’t enough.
Stone sank three 3-point shots while Hill, Paulin and Tucker Bucher connected for one each. Paulin fouled out of the game.
Malik Pete paced Northeast with a game-high 14 points.
The Wolves led 12-10 after one quarter, but Northeast went on an 11-6 run in the second in creating a 21-18 halftime advantage. A 16-12 third quarter made it 37-30 in favor of Northeast going into the fourth.
Northeast was 7-of-12 from the free-throw line, while Vanoss was 9-of-15.
Bethel surprises Byng in 4A
BETHEL – The Byng Pirates saw their season come to an end Friday with a 47-45 loss to the Bethel Wildcats in a Class 4A Regional Tournament elimination game.
The Pirates got within 46-45 on a putback by Nolan Feazle with 21 seconds left in the game. After Bethel missed a free throw with :13 showing, Byng had the ball and a chance for a victory. But a costly turnover in the closing seconds ended the comeback attempt.
After Devin Acklin hit one free throw, Byng had one last chance, but a desperation 3-pointer from near half court banked off the backboard as time ran out.
Byng, which saw its season ended at 19-8, trailed 28-15 at halftime but outscored Bethel by a 30-19 margin in the second half.
Nolan Feazle and Parker Presley each popped in a pair of 3-point shots in finishing with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
During the regional tournament, Byng senior post player Theran Smith eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career.
The Pirates were 11-of-15 from the foul line, while the Wildcats were 8-of-14.
Drae Wood scored 11 points to lead Bethel’s scoring, while Gage Porter just missed double figures with nine.
The Wildcats advanced with a 9-18 record.
