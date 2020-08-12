No news, great news for fall sports

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's inaction was the best news proponents of high school fall sports could hear following a Wednesday meeting by the group's board of directors.
A possible change to the state's fall sports schedule was on the agenda, but the OSSAA board took no action.
Executive Director David Jackson cautioned board members that the association needs to be flexible and continue analyzing the data, but he said the association didn't see anything that made them want to stop fall sports.
"We do not feel the need to change the path we're on and continue with our fall activities," Jackson said.
If there's a change to the schedule, moving to the spring remains an option, but that move would be something the OSSAA would do as a last resort.
Jackson said he doesn't have a specific number of schools that would need to shut down because of positive cases for the association to step in and have to postpone or cancel seasons.
"If we thought that there was a big majority of schools that had to close, we're certainly going to pounce on that right away and make adjustments," Jackson said.
Whether fans can attend contests will be left up to the individual schools. Once playoffs begin, that decision will be up to the OSSAA.
