No. 7 Lawton MacArthur holds off Ada Cougars

LAWTON — No. 12 Ada missed nine free throws, and host and seventh-ranked Lawton MacArthur made the Cougars pay in a tight 56-52 win Saturday night in a Class 5A Regional Tournament title game Lawton.
The Cougars fell to 14-10 on the season and will play No. 18 Duncan (13-12) at 8 p.m. Friday in a Class 5A Area Tournament consolation game at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City. Lawton Mac advanced with an 18-7 mark.
Ada had whipped old rival Ardmore 50-35 in a Class 5A Regional elimination game the night before.
The Cougars need a pair of wins this weekend to advance to the Class 5A State Tournament.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Lawton Mac 56, Ada 52
The Cougars finished 13-of-22 from the free-throw line, while the Highlanders hit 11-of-15 free shots.
“Our struggles at the free-throw line were a major factor in the loss,” said Ada head boys coach Garland Parks. “Our kids played extremely hard, but we weren’t able to come out with the win.”
Ada’s Jaxson Robinson, who scored a game-high 25 points, hit a trio of 3-pointers during a 20-16 Cougar run in the fourth period that closed the gap. But Brandon Cowan hit two crucial free throws with 12.2 seconds left to keep Ada at bay.
MacArthur led 17-10 after the first quarter, but Ada closed the gap to 25-21 at halftime. The hosts extended their lead to 40-31 heading into the fourth period before an AHS comeback fell short.
Tanner Gilliam, David Johnson and Trey Havens each scored six points for Ada.
Arzhonte Dallas led the Highlanders with 18 points, while Danquez Dawsey added 14. Cowan, who scored seven points in the final period, reached double figures with 10
Friday, Feb. 22
Ada 50, Ardmore 35
The Cougars buried Ardmore early with a 27-5 first-quarter surge. It was a good thing, too. Ada was outscored 9-2 in the second period and led 29-14 at halftime. The two teams played even basketball (21-21) over the final two frames.
“We came out and had a big first quarter but struggled in the second. We will have to play with more poise and energy the entire game to have a chance to win this weekend,” Parks said.
Jaxson Robinson nailed four 3-point baskets and finished with 20 points to lead the Ada entourage, while Trey Havens sank a trio of treys and hit double digits with 13.
Dakaree Scott scored a team-high 11 points for Ardmore.
The Tigers ended their season at 3-21.
