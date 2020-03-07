No. 7 Ada didn't exactly put its best foot forward Friday night against second-ranked Heritage Hall in highly-anticipated showdown in a Class 4A Area Tournament championship game.
The expected showdown never materialized as the Charger dominated almost entirely from start to finish in a 71-42 win over the Cougars.
Heritage Hall won it's eighth straight contest — including a slim 59-58 victory over No. 9 Tuttle in a Class 4A Regional Tournament title the week before — and will dance into the state tournament at 20-5.
The good news for the Cougars is the get another crack at punching their own state-tournament ticket. Ada, now 20-6, could join the Chargers with a win over Cache in tonight's Class 4A Area consolation title contest. The Cougars defeated the Bulldogs 43-25 in a Class 4A Regional Tournament title game last weekend.
Heritage Hall standout Trey Alexander buried a 3-pointer just seconds following the opening tip and hit another triple to cap a 15-3 run to start the game that left the Cougars in a quick hole.
Alexander hit a long 3-pointer as the second-quarter buzzer went off to give Heritage Hall a comfortable 31-9 lead at halftime. The Cougars were 0-for-8 from the field in the second period and were outscored 11-1 over the last five minutes of that period.
The Heritage Hall junior was at it again to start the third quarter. He converted an old-fashioned three-point play to lead things off and then got a steal and dunk that pushed the Chargers' lead to 36-9.
David Johnson scored eight of his team-high 13 points in the third period to prevent — at least for a little while — the game from getting uglier. He also had four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.
Alexander got back to his old tricks to begin the fourth period. He followed a 3-pointer from teammate Matthew Williams with at two more treys of his own — and celebrated them both by holding up three fingers each time. That quick 9-0 run increased the Ada deficit to 58-24.
Alexander finished the game with 30 points. He went 7-of-15 from 3-point land and also had 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocked shots.
Kaden Cooper tacked on eight points — including a couple of nice third-quarter dunks. he also had five rebounds and three steals.
Ada's playmaker, Jaxson Robinson, was limited to six points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field. He sank a long 3-pointer late in the first quarter and didn't hit another field goal the rest of the way.
Trey Havens come off the bench and hit three 3-point shots and for all of his nine points.
Phillip Smitherman sank 6-of-7 field goals and scored 13 points for the Chargers.
Heritage Hall won the rebounding battle 38-24 and helped force 17 AHS turnovers.
