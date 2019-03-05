NORMAN — On this night, No. 5 Lawton Eisenhower had too much firepower for the 12th-ranked Ada Cougars.
Speedy guard Reggie Smith scored 21 points, and Kansas State signee Antonio Gordon added 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 62-49 win over the Cougars Saturday night in a Class 5A Area Tournament consolation championship game at Norman High School.
Ada, which won six of its final eight games, finished its season at 15-11. Eisenhower advanced to this week’s Class 5A State Tournament at 14-12. The first round of the 5A State Tournament will be held Thursday at Skiatook High School and will move to the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Friday and Saturday.
“I was proud of the fact that our kids continued to battle despite the score, but it’s what they’ve done all year,” said Ada head coach Garland Parks. “There is no quit in this team. It certainly wasn’t the way we wanted to end our year, but I thought we continued to improve and were playing our best basketball at the tail end of the season and for the playoffs.”
The Cougars never really went away until the end.
A fast-break bucket by Cody Smith had Ada within 15-12 late in the first quarter. Ike then went on a 12-0 surge to put Ada in a 27-12 hole at the 4:25 mark of the second period. The Eagles got back-to-back putback buckets by Mark Berry during that stretch, which was capped by a conventional three-point play by Smith.
The Cougars kept trying to dig their way out of the hole. Ada closed the second quarter with a 9-2 surge that included a 3-pointer from Trey Havens, a drive to the basket by Jake Shannon and a rebound basket from Jaxson Robinson that made it 29-21 at halftime.
Smith’s 3-pointer at the 4:20 mark of the third period off an assist by Gordon put Lawton Ike up 36-23.
A steal by Marquise Haliburton to open the fourth quarter led to an easy basket by Gordon that extended the Ike lead to 49-32. Gordon scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime.
The Cougars still didn’t go away. Tanner Gilliam scored back-to-back buckets and after a putback by Smith, Ada had trimmed its deficit to 49-38 with 6:12 to play.
Robinson and Smith both buried late 3-pointers to trim the Ike lead to 56-46 with 1:48 before the comeback effort was thwarted.
A balanced AHS offensive effort included 14 points from both Smith and Robinson. Smith finished 6-of-8 from the field, including a pair of 3-point field goals. Robinson hit four triples and also had 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Gilliam ended with 12 points and six rebounds.
Shannon contributed six points, three rebounds and two steals, while Havens rounded out the Ada scoring with his 3-point shot.
The Cougars were hurt by 19 turnovers.
———o———
By The Numbers
CLASS 5A AREA
At Norman High School
Lawton Eisenhower 62, Ada 49
IKE 18 11 18 15 — 61
ADA 12 9 11 17 — 49
LAWTON IKE: Reggie Smith 8-11, 1-1, 21; Antonio Gordon 8-12, 2-4, 19; Marquise Haliburton 4-12, 0-0, 10; Mark Berry 3-8, 2-2, 8; Corey McClelland 1-3, 0-0, 2; Eric Graham 1-1, 0-2, 2. Totals: 25-50, 5-9, 62.
ADA: Cody Smith 6-8, 0-0, 14; Jaxson Robinson 5-17, 0-0, 14; Tanner Gilliam 6-9, 0-1, 12; Jake Shannon 2-5, 2-3, 6; Trey Havens 1-7, 0-0, 3. Totals: 20-46, 2-4, 49.
Turnovers: Lawton Ike 15, Ada 19.
Steals: Lawton Ike 12 (McClelland 3); Ada 7 (Shannon 2, Havens 2).
Rebounds: Lawton Ike 30 (Berry 8, Gordon 7); Ada 29 (Robinson 10, Giliiam 6).
3-point goals: Lawton Ike 7-22 (Smith 4-5, Gordon 1-5, Haliburton 2-8); Ada 7-22 (Robinson 4-11, Smith 2-2, Havens 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
