No. 10 Delta State hands ECU three straight losses

CLEVELAND, Miss. — The No. 10-ranked Delta State University baseball team completed a three-game sweep of East Central University on Saturday, Feb. 2, as the Statesmen claimed a doubleheader over the Tigers 3-1 and 3-1 at Harvey Stadium-Ferriss Field. The Statesmen pitching staff combined to strikeout 24 Tigers in the twin bill, including nine by game one starter Seth Hougesen, and 39 for the series.
Game 1
Delta State 3, ECU 1
The Statesmen took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, as Darek Sargent’s RBI single to left scored David Herrington, who singled and stole second, for the first run of the game.
Josh Russell’s sac-fly RBI to center scored Jake Barlow from third. Weber Herbison followed with an RBI single to left, plating Matthew Majeur to give the Statesmen a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Zach Lehman’s RBI single through the left side of the infield scored Tag Sparks from second to cut the DSU lead to 3-1 in the top of the eighth inning.
ECU starter Alec Lemmon work 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts. Ryan Collins, who pitched in Friday’s opener, and Jeffrey Shafer worked in relief for the Tigers.
DSU starter Seth Hougesen (1-0) recorded eight strikeouts through four innings of work.
Ryan White went 2-for-4 with a double for ECU, while Sparks also had two hits.
Game 2
Delta State 3, ECU 1
After walks to Young and Herrington, Sargent’s three-run home run to left put the Statesmen up 3-0 in the bottom of the first.
The Tigers finally clawed out a run in the top of the fourth on Cordell Bowie’s RBI single down the right-field line.
Logan Lannon (0-1) worked only one inning for the Tigers in the start, allowing three runs on two hits with three walks.
ECU used five pitchers in relief.
Melvin Frazier (1-0) made the start for the Statesmen, working 4.0 innings allowing a run on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
The Tigers managed just two hits in the game — the single by Bowie and a base hit by Ryan White.
East Central returns to action Thursday through Saturday at the Alpine Fresh Classic in Cleburne, Texas. The Tigers meet Texas-Permian Basin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Colorado Christian later that evening at 7:30 p.m.
ECU will battle Oklahoma Panhandle State at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s schedule will be determined after Friday’s games are played.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.