No. 14 Cashion eliminates 10th-ranked Stratford

WEATHERFORD — The 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs’ season came to an end Friday in the Area IV consolation semifinal with No. 14 Cashion at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
In a back-and-forth game, Cashion scored four points in the final minute to edge out the Lady Bulldogs 38-35.
Early on, the game was tied three different times and had six lead changes. After a couple of lead changes, Cashion went on a 6-2 run for an 11-8 lead. Abbi Wood’s 3-pointer near the end of the quarter tied the game at 11. Wood had seven points in the quarter, including two 3-pointers.
Wood added another 3-pointer to start the second quarter, and Jaedyn Getman hit a pair of baskets as Stratford went on a 10-2 run for an 18-13 advantage midway through the frame.
Cashion responded with back-to-back 3-pointers and finished the half with an 11-1 run and a 24-19 lead at the break.
The third quarter went back and forth, with neither team wanting to take control. Stratford was able to trim a point off the Cashion lead as Abbi Phelps hit a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter, cutting the lead to 30-26.
That 3-pointer sparked a 9-0 run. Getman hit a 3-pointer and a basket to start the fourth quarter, and Stratford took a 31-30 lead. Cashion scored four quick points to regain the lead two minutes into the fourth quarter. Wood’s basket at the 5-minute mark cut the lead to one.
Both teams went the next three minutes without a basket. Both teams had opportunities but couldn’t connect.
Getman hit a pair of free throws with two minutes left, giving Stratford a 35-34 lead.
Brook Shelley’s basket with a minute to go gave Cashion back the lead.
Stratford had a couple of opportunities in the final minute but couldn’t get anything to fall. A pair of Kaitin Taylor free throws pushed the CHS lead to three with 10 seconds remaining.
Stratford had one last chance, but Laney Anderson’s 50-foot shot at buzzer fell short.
Getman led the way for Stratford with 14 points. Wood added 10, Phelps seven, Anderson two and JimyJo Lemmings two.
Lauren Lamb led Cashion with 13 points, and Taylor added 10.
The Lady Bulldogs end the season with a 24-4 record. Cashion advanced at 19-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.