No break for East Central athletics this week

East Central University may be on Spring Break, but for four Tiger Athletics teams that will not stop them from competing.
ECU will see soccer play two matches, volleyball one and softball and baseball with have Great American Conference series.
The soccer team will open the week with a non-conference match against Rogers State at 2 p.m. today at Tiger Field. The team will then hit the road for a GAC match at 2 p.m. Saturday at Southern Nazarene.
The volleyball team will also play at 7:30 p.m. tonight when the Tigers head to SNU in Bethany.
The baseball and softball teams will battle with Southern Arkansas over the weekend. The baseball team will head to Magnolia, Arkansas, for a series Friday and Saturday. The softball team will host No. 1 Southern Arkansas on the same days at Tiger Field.
The GAC indoor sports attendance policies will remain in effect for the rest of the 2020-21 season. Home team student-athletes and non-student coaches will have a limited guest list, with no visiting team fan attendance.
ECU will allow attendance at all outdoor sports, but it will be limited by the capacity of each venue. Attendance is free for all fans, with seating on a first come, first served basis. Fans may sit in bleachers where socially distanced by household groups or may sit in self-provided chairs as long as socially distanced 6 feet from the fences surrounding the playing area.
Fans will not be permitted to gather behind home plate/backstop areas nor team areas (dugouts, benches, etc.) and are asked to refrain from interacting with players on either team at the site of competition prior to, during and following the games.
ECU remains committed to enforcing a mandatory mask and social distancing mitigation effort on the entire campus.
