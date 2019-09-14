No. 1 Binger-Oney slips past No. 2 Roff

HINTON — In a highly anticipated showdown between the top two teams in Class A, a sacrifice fly by Jordan Anthony-Baade in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference as No. 1 Binger-Oney edged No. 2 Roff 1-0 Thursday in the winner’s bracket of the Hinton Tournament.
The Lady Tigers opened the tournament with a 12-0 win over Calumet. After the loss to the Lady Bobcats, Roff won a pair of elimination games — defeating Union City 6-3 and sliding past host Hinton 7-5.
Coach Jason Trimmer’s team had battled back and was one of the final three teams in the tournament along with Binger-Oney and Canute but the tournament remaining games were rained out. There was no plan to finish the tournament.
Binger-Oney 1, Roff 0
Due to the time limit, the international tie-breaker was used in the seventh inning, and the Lady Bobcats started the frame with Taylor Westervelt on second base.
Jadyn Goucher led off with a fly ball to center field and Westervelt advanced to third on the play. After a walk to Kim Smith, Anthony-Baade launched her sacrifice fly to right field that scored the lone run of the game.
In the bottom of the seventh, Chloe Eldred was placed on second and went to third on a one-out groundout by McKenzie Parnell. But Maddie Adair grounded out to first base to end the contest.
It was a classic pitching duel between Binger-Oney hurler Addie Wilson and Roff freshman Danleigh Harris. Wilson struck out 10, walked two and scattered four hits in seven innings. Harris finished with nine strikeouts, and six walks and surrendered just three hits.
Westervelt, Goucher and Reagan Brock all had singles for the Lady Bobcats.
Payton Owens, Paige Mayfield and Harris had Roff’s hits.
Roff 12, Calumet 0
Roff pitcher Paige Mayfield pitched three perfect innings and struck out seven of the nine batters she faced to help the Lady Tigers cruise past Calumet in the team’s tournament opener.
Mayfield helped her own cause by going 1-for-2 with four RBIs from the plate. Payton Owens also supplied plenty of offense for Roff, finishing 1-2 with a double and three RBIs. Chloe Eldred went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Roff 6, Union City 3
The Lady Tigers overcame a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to defeat Union City. McKenzie Parnell and Maddie Adair each went 2-for-2 from the plate to ignite Roff’s seven-hit attack. Parnell doubled, drove in a run and scored once, while Adair also drew one walk.
Chloe Eldred was 1-for-2 with one RBI, two runs scored and a walk, and Aailiyah Reeves also ended up 1-for-2.
Danleigh Harris finished 1-for-3 with a run scored as she also recorded the save in pitching the fifth inning, allowing no hits and no walks while recording two strikeouts. Paige Mayfield got the pitching win after allowing just two earned runs off six hits with no walks and three strikeouts over the first four innings.
Roff 7, Hinton 5
Camden Simon went 2-for-3 from the plate and knocked in two runs, and Roff outlasted host Hinton. It was the fourth of three tournament games for Roff.
Chloe Eldred drove in a run and scored once in a 1-for-3 outing for the Lady Tigers. Kailyn Gore (1-for-1 with a run scored and a walk), McKenzie Parnell (1-for-2 with a run scored) and Paige Mayfield (1-for-3) collected one hit each for Roff, which totaled six for the game.
Danleigh Harris was the winning pitcher in relief of Paige Mayfield. Harris surrendered just one earned run off three hits with no walks and three strikeouts in two innings.
Roff, now 20-2 on the season, travels to Caney on Monday.
