No. 1 Anadarko played the part to a T against No. 15 Ada Saturday night in a Class 4A Regional Tournament championship game inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Lady Warriors knocked down 14 3-pointers, forced 24 turnovers, had 16 steals and raced past the Lady Cougars 77-37.
Anadarko improved to 25-1 on the year and extended its winning streak to 23 games. The Lady Warriors lone loss was to Tulsa Union back in December. In overtime.
Meanwhile, Ada — now 21-5 — was sent into the Class 4A Area Tournament consolation bracket and will meet Harding Charter at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Midwest City.
Anadarko has now defeated three straight playoff opponents by a combined score of 211-82. That’s an average of 70.3 points per game to 27.3 points per game.
The Lady Warriors finished 26-of-63 (41.3%) from the floor.
“If that is the way Anadarko shoots every night, there isn’t a team in Oklahoma that can beat them,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
The game was still fun for the first 5:09 of the first quarter. Ada playmaker Landyn Owens drilled a 3-pointer as she was knocked to the floor and completed a rare four-point play to get her team within 9-8 at the 2:51 mark of the opening period.
Anadarko then scored 22 unanswered points and by the time the smoke clear, the Lady Cougars found themselves in a 31-8 hole midway through the second period.
The Lady Warriors were relentless on defense all over the floor and no one was afraid to throw up a 3-point shot. In fact, eight different players attempted 3-pointers in the contest and five different players made at least one triple.
Maleah Passi made the most impressive 3-pointer for the Lady Warriors. She drilled one from near the halfcourt line at the buzzer to put Anadarko ahead 41-11 at halftime.
Kaylee Borden was the top sharpshooter for Anadarko. She hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points. She also had six rebounds and three steals. Libbi Zinn — one of three daughters of Anadarko head coach Jeff Zinn in the starting lineup — hit 5-of-8 3-point shots for all 15 of her points. She also had five rebounds and three steals.
Tyler Terrin came off the bench and scored 11 points for the Lady Warriors.
Averi Zinn and Lexi Foreman both added eight points each to the powerful Anadarko offense.
Owens scored 12 points to pace Ada, while three other Lady Cougars — Amaya Frizell, Tatum Havens and Jaiden Stevenson — chipped in five points each. Shayla Wofford added four points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Jennings implored her team to put Saturday’s loss, well, in the toilet.
“I told the girls after the game to flush it,” she said. “Our goal is still attainable. We can still get to the state tournament. It’s over. Move onto Harding Charter. We have to have a short term memory.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.