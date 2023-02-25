No. 9 Calera sinks Latta boys in 2A

HARTSHORNE — There was a whole lot of defense played when No. 15 Latta squared off with No. 9 Calera at the Class 2A Regional Tournament Thursday night at the Hartshorne Event Center.
However, the Panthers couldn’t quite produce enough offense in a 37-22 loss to the Bulldogs.
Calera advances in the winner’s bracket at 18-7, while Latta fell into consolation play at 12-15. The Panthers played local foe Coalgate Friday night and the winner of that contest will play the Harshorne-Colbert winner for a trip to next week’s Class 2A Area Tournament in Wilburton on the line.
In the girls winner’s bracket game Thursday night, No. 18 and host Hartshorne turned back Latta 42-32. The Lady Panthers, now 12-15, also played Coalgate Friday night. That winner would meet the Healdton-Colbert winner at 1:30 p.m. today back in Hartshorne.
BOYS
Calera 37, Latta 22
Calera led just 11-8 after the first quarter and carried a 19-15 lead into the locker room at halftime. However, the Panthers managed just seven total points in the second half. The Bulldogs led 27-18 heading into the fourth period.
Cooper Coulson led Latta with eight points, including a 3-point basket for the Panthers’ only field goal in the fourth quarter. Lane Priest was next with seven points and hit one 3-pointer.
Devin Brown led the Bulldogs with nine points and Nakni Anna was next with eight points, including one 3-pointer. Colt Weaver chipped in seven points for Calera.
The Bulldogs sank 10-of-16 free throws, while Latta finished 6-of-13 from the line.
