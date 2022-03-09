CHECOTAH — First-year Byng girls coach Luke Clark said he hoped his Lady Pirates could get No. 8 Fort Gibson out of its comfort zone during their matchup last week at the Class 4A Area Tournament at Checotah High School.
However, the Lady Tigers turned the tables on the Byng team.
Fort Gibson used a 19-4 run in the second quarter to break open a tight game and roll past the Lady Pirates 67-31.
Byng saw its season come to an end at 16-10, while Fort Gibson advanced at 23-5. The Lady Tigers went on to earn a trip to the Class 4A State tournament, before dropping a 43-27 decision to No. 3 Holland Hall in a first-round matchup on Tuesday. Fort Gibson’s ended its season with a final mark of 24-6.
The Lady Tigers held a slim 14-12 early lead against Byng before racing to a 33-16 halftime advantage. Fort Gibson led 52-22 after three periods.
“I think we came out initially and were able to compete, but I just don’t ever feel like we made Fort Gibson do something they didn’t want to do. With a team like them, they have to feel uncomfortable and get out of their comfort zone and we just never did that,” Clark said.
“Instead, they made us play out of character and made us do things to adjust to them that we couldn’t do effectively so, credit their coaching staff and their players,” he explained.
Alona Cooper and Cadence Carlos led the Lady Pirates with 10 points apiece. Cooper sank a pair of 3-pointers.
Laney Waters was next with four points.
Addy Whiteley led Fort Gibson with 16 points, while Jenna Whiteley followed with nine on the strength of three 3-point shots. Addy Whiteley hit a pair of triples for the winners.
Sydney Taylor also scored nine points for the Lady Tigers, while Feather Two Shields hit a pair of treys and scored seven points.
Fort Gibson hit nine total 3-pointers in the game.
The Byng girls will graduate four seniors — Deesa Neely, Mackenzie Kent, Rachel Coleman and Gina Dean.
“I’m really proud of our kids and the year they had. We had an amazing group of tough, competitive girls who fought their tails off,” Clark said.
