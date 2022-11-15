WAGONER — The Ada High School football team ran into a playoff buzzsaw on a chilly Friday night at W.L. Odom Field in Wagoner.
The seventh-ranked and host Bulldogs used a suffocating defense and shut down the Cougars 31-0 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Wagoner won a first-round playoff game for the 18th straight season. The Bulldogs advance to meet No. 5 Tuttle in a huge Class 4A quarterfinal contest at 8-3, while Ada saw its turnaround season end at 7-4. The Cougars went 3-7 in 2021.
Wagoner sacked Ada quarterback Carter Freeland six times and limited the Cougar offense to minus 21 rushing yards in the contest.
The playoff game got off to a terrible start for the Cougars as Wagoner led 10-0 before the Ada offense had a chance to touch the ball.
WHS senior playmaker Gabe Rodriguez returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown and a PAT kick by Logan Bloxom put the home team on top 7-0 just 15 seconds into the contest.
Then, on the ensuing Wagoner kickoff, Ada return man Darias Gilmore couldn’t get on the ball in time and Tres Thornton jumped on the loose pigskin for the Bulldogs.
Wagoner took over at the Ada 25 but the Cougar defense stiffened and Wagoner was forced to settle for a 23-yard Bloxom field goal that put the Bulldogs ahead 10-0 at the 8:34 mark of the opening period.
Ada finally got its hands on the football but a 3-and-out followed by an 18-yard punt that got caught up in a strong north wind gave the Bulldogs good field position at the Ada 49.
The Cougars got out of that sticky situation when, on a 1st-and-18 play, junior Cord Coffee came up with an incredible one-handed interception wearing his new No. 70 uniform.
Two plays later, Rodriguez struck again, diving for an interception of his own setting up the Wagoner offense at the Ada 23. This time the Bulldogs found the end zone on a 7-yard TD run by tailback Braylan Roberson and the PAT kick put the hosts on top 17-0 at the 2:14 mark of the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, it looked like the Cougars stole some momentum when — on a 3rd-and-15 play from their own 15-yard line — Freeland connected with receiver Andrew Hughes over the middle. The Ada speedster caught the ball around the 21 and raced 65 yards before being caught from behind on a touchdown-saving tackle by Brayden Skeen at the WHS 20-yard line.
However, the play was brought back after a holding penalty. After a video review of the play, it didn’t appear there was much of an infraction on the momentum-killing flag.
“That was one of the weakest holding calls I’ve ever seen right there,” said Ada radio color man Tre Kenley. “They’re wrestling each other standing up. That’s not a hold.”
Hughes, punting out of his own end zone, kicked the ball 22 yards to the Ada 30. Three players later, quarterback Kale Charboneau scored from the 8 and Wagoner stretched its lead to 24-0 at the 6:38 mark of the second period.
Ada strung together its best drive of the game on its next possession, moving from its own 20 to the Wagoner 23 before turning the ball over on downs. Two of the top plays on the drive included a 17-yard run by Darias Gilmore and a 10-yard, first-down reception by Jack Morris.
Ada punted on its first three possessions of the second half. Another short kick led to a nifty 30-yard TD run by Rodriguez that put Wagoner on top 31-0 at the 5:27 mark of the third quarter. It was the final score of the contest.
On the Cougars’ final drive of the game, they moved from their own 29 to the Wagoner 10 before turning the ball over on downs. Hughes had catches of 34 and 12 yards during that march.
Ada finished with 51 yards of total offense compared to 273 by the Bulldogs. The Cougars were penalized five times for 60 yards, while 14 flags were thrown Wagoner’s way for 131 yards.
