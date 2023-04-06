ALLEN —Tupelo scored five runs in the top of the first inning and local foe Allen was playing catch-up the rest of the way in a 12-6 loss to the Lady Tigers Tuesday evening in Allen.
Tupelo, ranked No. 7 in Class A, improved to 11-6, while the Class 3A Lady Mustangs dropped to 5-11.
Tupelo is part of the Vanoss Festival that kicks off today and continues on Friday. The Lady Tigers meet Varnum at 11:45 a.m. and Healdton at 1 p.m. today. Tupelo then battles Asher at 1 p.m. and Ada at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
Coach Michaela Richbourg’s Allen club returns to action Friday at the 2023 Wetumka Spring Explosion and will face Wewoka at 2:10 p.m., Bethel at 3:20 p.m. and Indianola at 6:50 p.m.
Five base hits and an Allen error led to Tupelo’s five-run volley in the first inning. Carli Cox drove in a pair of runs with a single and Marley Crites added an RBI hit. Two runs scored on the AHS miscue.
Allen got two of the runs back in the bottom of the first. But the Lady Tigers scored two runs in the top of the second, a single run in the third and three more in the sixth to stretch their lead to 11-2.
Two Tupelo errors opened the door for the Allen to score four runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 11-6. Cherish Woodward capped that AHS surge with a run-scoring single.
The comeback stalled there.
Jaycee Stringer led a 12-hit Tupelo offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Kylee Watson finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Tigers, while Crites went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Carli Cox finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Maci Gaylor had one base hit and scored three runs for the visitors.
The Lady Mustangs collected eight hits in the game and were paced by Addison Prentice and Woodward who both went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Macyee Davis, Maggie Yarbrough and Lilly Matthews all had one hit and scored one run for the home team.
Lady Panthers stumble twice in Tecumseh
TECUMSEH — The Latta Lady Panthers came out on the short end of a pair of tight contests against highly-ranked teams Tuesday night at the Tecumseh Festival.
Class 5A No. 3 Tecumseh handed Latta a 6-4 setback before Class 6A No. 5 Westmoore slipped past the Lady Panthers 9-8 in Game 2.
Coach Jeremy Bates club, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, fell to 8-10 on the season. Tecumseh improved to 16-5 and the Lady Jaguars were sitting at 7-4.
Things won’t get any easier for the Lady Panthers today at the always-tough Washington Tournament. Latta meets Class 4A No. 6 Valliant at 12:30 p.m. before battling Davis at 3 p.m.
Westmoore 9, Latta 8
Westmoore led 8-6 after six complete innings before Latta scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game. Talise Parnell started a two-out rally with a double and pinch-runner Ryan Gray hustled to third base on a base hit by Laraby Jennings. That set the table for an RBI single by Jaycee Presley that cut the Westmoore lead to 8-7.
Pinch runner Mallory Glenn then scored on an RBI single by Kate Williams that tied the game at 8-all. Latta still had runners at second and third but couldn’t push another run across.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Jags ended the game quickly after back-to-back doubles by Kylah Daniel and Grace Ketcham gave Westmoore the walk-off win.
Latta piled up 14 hits against the Lady Jags but also committed five errors.
Brooklyn Ryan and Kate Williams were the hitting leaders for the Lady Panthers. Ryan finished 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the LHS lineup. Kate Williams also finished 3-for-4 and scored a run. Presley finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Parnell ended up 2-for-3 with a walk and a double.
Freshman Stacie Williams finished 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored for the locals.
Sidda Steelman paced a 15-hit Westmoore attack, going 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Daniel went 2-for-4 with two doubles and Ketcham went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Tecumseh 6, Latta 4
Latta fell behind 6-1 before trying to rally with a three-spot in the top of the sixth inning. Sophomore Jaycee Presley delivered the big blow with a two-RBI triple. She later scored on an error to get Latta within 6-4 but the comeback effort stalled there.
Presley and Talise Parnell both had two hits apiece to pace the LHS offense. Presley finished 2-for-3 with her two RBIs and a run scored, while Parnell went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Latta had just three other hits — singles by Kate Williams, Audrey Forshay and Kymber Davis.
Tecumseh finished with 10 hits, including a 2-for-3 showing by Katelyn Fleming that included a triple and two runs scored. Aubre Peacock went 2-for-2 with a double and Taylor Gave finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Serenity Jacoway ended up 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored for the Lady Savages.
