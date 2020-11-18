TONKAWA — The Stratford High School football team nearly pulled off the upset heard ‘round Class A.
The Bulldogs rallied from a 20-0 deficit to tie the game with 9:50 to play before dropping a 28-20 decision to No. 7 Tonkawa in a Friday night Class A playoff road game.
Tonkawa advances to the second round of the playoffs with an 8-2 record, while Stratford saw its season end at 2-7.
“I was very proud of the effort of our guys. We played with some passion in the second half,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “We have a good group of seniors that we will miss and a group of young guys that will work and continue to get better.”
The Buccaneers got off to a quick start with two first-quarter touchdowns. Jaidyn Guzman scored on a 16-yard run but the PAT kick was blocked, leaving Tonkawa on top 6-0 at the 7:51 mark of the opening frame.
Tonkawa then got a 50-yard TD run from Tristan Burdick with 6:07 remaining in the first quarter and he also converted a two-point run to put the home team on top 14-0.
Burdick crashed into the end zone from a yard out with just 30 seconds left before halftime to help Tonkawa forge a 20-0 lead at the break.
“We had a rough start tonight. We gave up a couple of big plays in the first quarter and we struggled to get anything going consistently on offense,” Blackburn said.
Skylar Joslin gave Stratford a spark coming out of halftime by recovering an onside kick.
“Our guys came out and played their best half of football in the second half. It started with a great onside kick recovery for us on our opening kickoff,” Blackburn said.
Payton Wood’s 38-yard quarterback keeper for a score got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard at 20-6.
A Jakob Holland interception quickly got the ball back in the hands of the Bulldogs. Nolan Hall then crashed into the end zone from a yard out that got Stratford within 20-12.
The Bulldogs forced another turnover after Brisyn Markovich forced a Tonkawa fumble that Hall recovered.
“We were able to move down and score and get the two-point conversion to tie the game up,” Blackburn said.
Hall would find the end zone again via another 1-yard TD run and Markovich hauled in a two-point pass from Wood that knotted the score at 20-20.
After a nice kickoff return by the Buccaneers, Burdick scored on his second 1-yard TD run of the night on a huge fourth-down play with 3:30 left to finally help Tonkawa secure the win.
The final statistics were fairly even. Tonkawa ended with 295 yards of total offense compared to 248 for Stratford.
Wood led the SHS ground game with 62 yards on 10 carries. Hunter Morton added 52 yards on 14 tries. Wood completed 7-of-17 passes for 102 yards and Markovich ended up with five catches for 92 yards.
Walker Chandler and Holland both registered a team-best 14 tackles for the Bulldogs.
