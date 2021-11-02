The East Central University football team pretty much dominated No. 6 Ouachita Baptist for three quarters of their Great American Conference battle Saturday afternoon on Senior Day at Norris Field.
Unfortunately, they had to go ahead and play the fourth quarter, which turned out to be a Halloween horror story for the home team.
The visiting Tigers took advantage of a pair of late turnovers and outscored ECU 20-0 over the final 15 minutes and rallied for a 43-28 win.
Ouachita left town at 8-1 on the season, while coach Al Johnson’s club dropped to 5-4.
The orange-and-black Tigers rolled to a 21-10 halftime lead and after quarterback Kenny Hrncir tossed a perfect 21-yard touchdown pass over the shoulder of receiver Jay’QUan Lincoln in the back of the end zone, East Central still led 28-17 at the 2:04 mark of the third period.
However, that’s when things started to get spooky for the home team.
After the ECU defense forced a 3-and-out, a punt followed by a penalty pinned the hosts deep at the 3-yard line. Standing in his own end zone, Hrncir threw an interception that OBU defender Hayden Lassiter returned 16 yards for a touchdown. After a two-point pass fell incomplete, the visiting Tigers had trimmed the ECU advantage to 28-23 on the final play of the third quarter.
A holding penalty stalled East Central’s next drive.
OBU running back TJ Cole gashed the ECU defense for a 37-yard gain. Five more rushing plays later, Cole was in the end zone with a 1-yard TD run. Another two-point try was no good, but Ouachita Baptist led for the first time in the contest, 29-28, with 10:09 left.
The Tigers went 3-and-out again and the visiting Tigers continued with their suddenly unstoppable rushing attack. OBU needed just six plays to cover 63 yards capped by a 28-yard touchdown run by Kendel Givens, who broke several tackles on the way to paydirt and carried ECU defender Jalen Baldwin into the end zone over the final three years. A PAT kick by Gabe Goodman was good and the OBU lead grew to 36-28.
It was still a one-score game and the Tigers began to put together their best drive of the fourth quarter.
A 37-yard pass from Hrncir to Chris Shaw got the Tigers into Ouachita territory. Running back Miles Davis later converted on a 4th-and-2 run to get ECU to the OBU 23.
Hrncir then gained eight yards on a keeper, but Ouachita’s Tommy Crumpton III forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate Kenta Jones.
Cole scored the game-clinching touchdown on a 53-yard TD jaunt down the far sideline with just 1:48 left in the game.
East Central managed just 74 total yards in the fourth quarter, while Ouachita eclipsed the 200-yard mark.
It was ECU that made the big plays in the first half.
After misplaying the opening kickoff, the Tiger offense started at the 1-yard line. But Miles Davis found a hole on the left side and rumbled 83 yards the OBU 16. Hrncir scrambled to the end zone with a 14-yard keeper and the orange-and-black Tigers led 7-0 at the 12:20 mark of the opening frame.
East Central then turned to some pre-Halloween hocus pocus when a double reverse turned into a flea-flicker and Hrncir found a wide-open tight end Rayvante Embry for a 72-yard score to put the home Tigers on top 14-0 at the 4:54 mark of the first period.
Cole scored his first touchdown of the game at the 13:58 mark of the second period to cut the ECU lead in half at 14-7.
After a Goodman 22-yard field goal got the visitors within 14-10, East Central put together one more impressive scoring drive just before halftime.
ECU methodically went 62 yards in 11 plays and Hrncir scored from three yards out to make it 21-10 at the break.
Hrncir finished 11-of-23 for 183 yards and scored four touchdowns — two through the air and two more on the ground. Davis finished with 99 yards on 13 carries — including the early 83-yard romp.
Seven different ECU players caught passes, led by Embry who had two grabs for 74 yards and the long TD reception.
Ouachita Baptist was limited to just 53 yards passing but gobbled up 356 yards rushing. Cole led the way with a workhorse 32 carries for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Givens followed with 93 yards on 18 carries and a score.
Junior safety Cody Alexander had a team-high 11 tackles, including four for losses totaling minus 18 yards. Senior RJ Williams added 10 stops.
The Tigers have two road games left in the season — 2 p.m. Saturday at Arkansas-Monticello inside Willis “Convoy” Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at arch-rival Southeastern in Durant.
