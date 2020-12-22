NORMAN — Following its Big 12 championship win over Iowa State on Saturday, Oklahoma will return to Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30 for its bowl game.
The Sooners, who moved up to No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, will face No. 7 Florida in the Cotton Bowl.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, on ESPN.
“To be able to have a chance to play in a bowl game is a great thing in any year. But certainly this year may be even a little bit more special than most,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “I know our team is excited about one more opportunity to go compete. Really excited about the way we finished the season and certainly looking forward to this game, as well.”
While the Sooners (8-2) will miss the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016, they extended their streak of making a New Years 6 bowl to six years.
Their opponent, Florida (8-3), is coming off of a Southeastern Conference championship game loss to top-ranked Alabama.
The Gators boast Heisman Trophy hopeful quarterback Kyle Trask, who leads the country in passing yards (4,125) and touchdowns (43).
“He’s been impressive, really impressive guy,” Riley said of Trask. “The guy that can stand back there and beat you in the pocket and can run QB power on third and one and run it right down your throat, too. So any guy who can do both is just tough to defend.
“He’s done a really good job of using the weapons. They have got a tremendous scheme that really features what he does well. But you can see, having watched him a little bit more last year, you can see obviously the improvement he’s made. And that’s a testament to him and certainly the coaching staff there.”
Riley’s respect
The history of the Cotton Bowl, which has been in operation and played in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex since 1937, isn’t lost on Riley.
“It’s as good as any bowl game in the country,” said Riley, a native Texan. “First-class service, great people behind the scenes that do so much to make this game possible. So, certainly thrilled to be here and have a chance to play a tremendous Florida team.”
OU last played in the Cotton Bowl in 2012, falling 41-13 to a Johnny Manziel-led Texas A&M squad. Riley also coached in the game in 2006 and 2009 as a Texas Tech assistant.
OU’s only other Cotton Bowl appearance came against Arkansas on Jan. 1, 2001. The Sooners prevailed 10-3 under coach Bob Stoops.
Missing Mordecai
Riley wasn’t sure if any players will opt out of OU’s bowl game. The Sooners had the day off after beating Iowa State, so the coach has yet to have those discussions with his players as of Sunday evening.
Riley did address Sooners backup quarterback Tanner Mordecai’s decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The redshirt sophomore made the announcement via his Twitter account on Sunday.
Riley had nothing but positive things to say about the 6-foot-2 quarterback, who signed with OU in 2018 and has played in 12 games over the last three seasons.
“Tanner has been a really good member of this football team,” Riley said. “I think he’s looking for the opportunity to go in and be a starter somewhere. I think he’s done really well. I think he’s ready to be a starter.
“He had some good competition while he was here. He had some unfortunate events that made it tougher for him to compete, like getting injured during our competition this year. But he’s a great young man, great family, tremendous quarterback, and he’ll make somebody very happy.”
