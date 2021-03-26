No. 6 Oklahoma Baptist sinks East Central

SHAWNEE — No. 6 Oklahoma Baptist improved to a perfect 14-0 on the season after a three-set victory over East Central Tuesday night inside the Sawyer Center.
OBU won the first set 25-18 and followed with wins of 25-17 and 25-11 to complete the sweep.
The Bison defense was dominant, ending with a 19-2 advantage in blocks. OBU also held the Tigers to 33 kills and go with a whopping 31 errors. The Tigers hit just .013 against the home team.
OBU finished with 36 kills to only eight errors while hitting an impressive .259. It is the fourth straight match OBU has hit .200 or better.
Malia Leatherland led the way for the Bison with eight kills on .348 hitting to go with nine digs, two block assists, and a solo block, while Brecken Roquemore celebrated Senior Day with six kills and five block assists.
D’Errick Frierson added five kills and five block assists while Taneyah Brown had five kills and three block assists. Kaylee Buell added 21 assists and two block assists while Rylen Moore had nine, 10 digs, and a solo block.
East Central got nine kills and eight digs from junior Thalianette Garcia. Darcie Kaiser added eight kills and 15 digs, while Alejandra Delgado netted 12 digs and added 4 assists and one service ace.
Aloni Jordan had a solid effort with six kills and a .357 percentage. Sydney Dungen finished with three kills, 18 assists and six digs.
The Tigers travel to Durant Tuesday for a 7 p.m. battle with old rival Southeastern.
