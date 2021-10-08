OKEMAH — When Allen sophomore Brayden Tatum crashed into the end zone from a yard out and tossed a two-point pass to Coyt Bell the Mustangs cut their deficit to 14-8 against No. 6 Okemah late in the second quarter.
But the powerful Panthers didn’t let Allen score again on the way to a convincing 36-8 victory.
Okemah stayed unbeaten at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in District A-7 play, while Allen fell to 2-3 and 0-2.
OHS quarterback Curtis Wilson completed 8-of-16 passes for 107 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson spread the love around as four different players caught touchdown passes. Byron Shepard hauled in a 35-yard scoring pass, Landon Hagy caught an 18-yard TD toss, Makhan Harjo scored from eight yards out and Kaiden Bear had a 30-yard TD reception.
Okemah piled up 375 yards of total offense while limiting the Mustangs to 152. In fact, Allen had a tough time getting the passing attack going and finished with minus 18 yards.
Okemah had six different players with more than 20 yards rushing, led by Bear who finished with eight carries for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Tatum led the Allen rushing attack with 16 carries for 90 yards.
Tagus Howard led the AHS defense with six tackles, while Tatum and Jacob Hisaw had 5.5 stops each.
Cameron Servers led the Panthers with nine tackles.
Allen is scheduled to host Liberty tonight.
Sasakwa leaves a trail of dust
DUSTIN — No. 5 Sasakwa used big plays to power past Graham-Dustin 58-8 in a Week 5 matchup.
The Vikings scored on five plays that covered at least 25 yards and four of them went for 40-plus yards.
Senior Gaylen Leetka scored five touchdowns. His first TD came on a 48-yard TD romp. Leetka then caught TD passes of 28 and 85 yards from quarterback Canugee Tiger. His second quarter 41-yard interception return gave Sasakwa an early 40-8 lead.
With 35 seconds left in the second period, he hauled in an 11-yard pass from Tiger to help Sasakwa forge a 52-8 halftime lead.
Tiger completed 5-of-7 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. All five of his passes were caught by Leetka.
Gavin Ridge led the SHS ground game with 88 yards on seven carries and a touchdown. Leeka added 56 yards on just three tries.
The Vikings improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in District C-4 play. Sasakwa travels to Bowlegs tonight.
Badgers streak past Stratford
ELMORE CITY — Unbeaten Elmore City-Pernell took advantage of six Stratford turnovers and buried the Bulldogs 50-0 in Week 5.
The Badgers improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in District A-4 play, while the Bulldogs dipped to 1-4 and 0-2.
“Elmore City has a good team and they played well Friday night. We need to get healthy and go back to work and fight for a playoff spot,” said SHS head coach Michael Blackburn.
Elmore City piled up 407 yards of total offense compared to 179 for the Bulldogs, all on the ground.
The Badgers finished with 305 rushing yards, led by Derrion Rogers who scored on touchdown runs of 44, 34 and 62 yards. Elmore City also scored on two big pass plays — a 54 yard TD toss from quarterback Tyler Martin to Domontre Patterson and a 35-yard scoring strike from Martin to Noah Frazier.
David Arriaga led the Stratford offense with 73 yards on seven carries.
Justin Arriaga paced the SHS defense with eight tackles, while David Arriaga and Blake English followed with six stops apiece.
Stratford host Wynnewood today on Homecoming night at Blackburn Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.