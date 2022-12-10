No. 5 Varnums needs three OTs to edge Sasakwa

SEMINOLE — The upset-minded Sasakwa Lady Vikings may have simply run out of gas at the end of a thrilling 65-61 triple overtime loss to Class B powerhouse Varnum Thursday night in the semifinals of the Little River Conference Tournament.
The fifth-ranked Lady Whippets outscored Sasakwa 4-0 in the third OT period to escape with the win. Varnum improved to 6-1 on the year, while the Lady Vikings lost for the first time, falling to 3-1.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these girls and how hard they battled tonight,” said Sasakwa head coach Rikki Wolfe. “We took the No. 5 team in Class B to triple overtime. We gave everything we had. The end result wasn’t what we wanted, but this loss will make us stronger moving forward.”
Sasakwa is scheduled to meet Paden at 2:30 p.m. today for third place.
The Lady Vikings led 18-15 after the first quarter but Varnum limited Sasakwa to just three points in the second period and rallied for a 27-21 halftime lead.
The Lady Whippets pushed their advantage to 41-28 heading into the fourth period before Sasakwa put on an incredible comeback. The Lady Vikings ended regulation on a 21-8 surge that forced overtime with a 49-49 tie.
Both teams scored seven points each in the first OT and both scored five points in the second OT. Varnum finally secured the win in the third extra period.
Emileigh Palmer led the SHS offense with 29 points. Alina Rangel followed with 24 points, including four 3-point baskets.
Hailey Mack led all scorers with 30 points for the Lady Whippets. Mindy and Meagan Wildcat combined for 21 points.
