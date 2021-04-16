ASHER — The Tupelo High School baseball team followed one great pitching performance with another.
Just 24 hours after Cody Airington tossed a gem in the Tigers’ 1-0 win over Wright City, Tupelo traveled to Asher where Bentley Bills threw a two-hit shutout in a 6-0 victory over the Indians in a Tuesday night road game.
Coach Clay Weller’s bunch, ranked No. 5 in Class B, improved to 12-5 on the spring, while fourth-ranked Asher dropped to 16-6.
“We put a couple of good wins together back-to-back,” Weller said.
Bills shut down Asher’s high-powered offense. He struck out 10, walked four and allowed just two hits in the complete-game offering.
Tupelo broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth. Teacyn Meek led off with a double and hustled all the way to third on a single by Davin Weller. Dalton O’Dell followed with a sacrifice fly to put the visitors on top 1-0. Weller was stranded at third in the inning.
The Tigers got some breathing room with five runs in the top of the sixth inning. That THS uprising included RBI singles from O’Dell and Airington and a sacrifice fly by Hunter Davidson. Two more runs scored on an Asher error.
Davin Weller led a seven-hit Tupelo offense, going 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. O’Dell went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Bentley Bills and Peyton Bills both walked twice and scored a run.
Devon Lamb finished 2-for-3 to lead Asher.
Tahlan Hamilton was the losing pitcher for the Indians. He struck out four, walked three and allowed four earned runs in six innings of work. Lamb walked two and struck out two in an inning of relief.
Latta drops Konawa in district road game
KONAWA — Latta took advantage of eight walks, three hit batters and six Konawa errors to roll past Konawa 13-1 in a District 2A-6 road game Tuesday night.
Latta improved to 17-6 overall and stands atop the district with a perfect 9-0 record, while Konawa is now 14-10 and 7-4.
The Panthers collected eight hits in the game, let by Tucker Abney, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Kale Williams and Gehrig Strong both had two RBIs for Latta, while Cooper Hamilton walked twice and hit a double. Kaleb Goodwin walked, had an RBI and scored two runs for the visitors.
Hamilton earned the mound win for Latta. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed one earned run in six innings of work, Justin Kiker struck out all three batters he faced in an inning of relief.
Konawa’s only hits came from Christian Matchie and Zackary Reavis, who was tagged with the pitching loss. He struck out six, walked four, hit two batters and gave up three earned runs in 4.2 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.