The Ada High football team spotted No. 5 Poteau at a 20-0 first-quarter lead thanks in part to a pair of first-quarter turnovers and could never muster up much offense throughout the game in a 27-0 loss to the Pirates during a Week 9 matchup last Friday at Norris Field.
Poteau improved to 7-2 overall and is now 5-1 in District 4A-4 play, while Ada dropped to 6-3 and 4-2. The Pirates are tied at the top of the district standings with Hilldale and Broken Bow, while Ada is in the fourth spot. The Cougars wrap up their regular season at No. 8 Broken in another contest that will feature huge district implications.
Ada won the pre-game coin toss and didn’t win much else. The Cougars started with the ball at their own 20 but on a 3rd-and-15 play, Poteau defender Holden Mattox intercepted a rushed throw by Ada QB Carter Freeland and returned it 38 yards to the Ada 1. On the first PHS offensive play of the night, running back Jackson Sommers scored and a PAT kick from Ethan McBee put the visitors on top 7-0 at the 9:59 mark of the opening period.
Untimely penalties backed Ada up to its own 7-yard line on the next offensive possession and punter Andrew Hughes was forced to kick the ball away from the end zone. A 22-yard punt set Poteau up at the Ada 36.
Dax Collins got free for a 30-yard gain and Spencer Perry finished off the short drive with a 6-yard TD run and the Poteau advantage had grown to 14-0 at the 7:46 mark of the first quarter.
Ada found itself at its own 5-yard line on its next possession after a Cho Cho Ramirez sack on third down. This time a Hughes punt traveled just 19 yards and Poteau set up shop at the Ada 24.
The Cougar defense forced the Pirates to settle for a 24-yard field goal by McBee that extended the PHS lead to 17-0 at the 2:39 mark of the first period.
Ramirez then came up with another big play, recovering a fumble for the visitors. That led to a 34-yard McBee field goal at the first-quarter buzzer that made it 20-0.
“We got ourselves in a bind in the first quarter. We got pinned deep.,” said Ada head coach Brad O’Steen.
Hughes helped Ada turn the field position game around with a beautiful 54-yard punt and neither team was able to score in the second quarter.
O’Steen said Poteau’s stout linemen gave his team fits all night.
“We got our tails whipped up front. The game is won up front. If the guys up front don’t do their job the guys behind them can’t do their job,” a frustrated O’Steen said. “Hat’s off to Poteau. They showed up ready to play and did a great job. We’ve got to go back to work. It’s as simple as that.”
Poteau’s final touchdown came on a 15-yard run by Collins early in the fourth period.
It could have been even worse for Ada. Collins had second-half touchdown runs of 55 yards and 46 yards nullified by penalties. The Pirates finished with 17 penalties covering 130 yards. Ada was flagged 10 times for 67 yards.
McBee also missed a 48-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter.
The anemic Ada offense — which entered the game averaging 342 yards per outing — finished with just 59 goal yards against Poteau. The Cougars rushed for 1 total yard on 20 attempts. Freeland was sacked four times and hurried nearly all night long.
Collins led the Poteau ground game with 89 yards on just eight attempts. Sommers followed with 67 yards on 17 rushes.
Fisher Marr paced the Ada defense with 10 tackles, while Kolten Carlock was next with six stops. George Maddox — the other half of Ada’s M&M linebackers — followed with 4.5 tackles.
O’Steen said, for the most part, Ada’s defensive effort was solid against the Pirates.
“We played good defense at times but our offense kept putting them in a bind. The defense just got tired at the end of the game. They played all night,” he said.
The loss put a damper on Senior Night at Norris Field., Freeland, Jack Morris, Kaden Gallagher, Hughes, Darias Gilmore, Taye McDowell, Caden Balthrop and Cooper Patterson were honored during Senior Night festivities before the game.
