CHICKASHA — The top-ranked Roff Tigers went nose-to-nose with No. 5 Duke in a Class B Area Tournament championship game Monday night inside the Chickasha Activity Center.
However, it looked more like the Tigers were battling coach Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke Blue Devils.
The Duke Tigers used a smothering defensive attack to limit Roff to just three first-half points in a stunning 43-21 over an RHS squad that had been the consensus No. 1 team in the state all season.
The Duke Tigers improved to 23-4 on the year and are off to the state tournament, while Roff dropped into a Tuesday night area consolation contest at 24-3.
And in an even wilder twist, the RHS Tigers had to battle Alex for another shot at a state tournament berth. It’s the same unrankedAlex club that Roff defeated 48-36 in a Class B District Tournament contest on Feb. 12 on the Tigers’ home court. The Longhorns (17-11) have since won five straight playoff games — including victories over No. 12 Sentinel and No. 11 Big Pasture — to earn the unlikely rematch.
Back to Monday night. No one in the packed Chickasha gym likely believed what they were watching, especially those that understand how talented the Roff Tigers are.
“I certainly didn’t expect that,” said Duke head coach Jase Newcomb. “We kind of caught lightning in a bottle.”
Duke scored the first nine points of the game to put Roff behind the 8-ball right from the start.
In fact, junior Cade Baldridge sank a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in the first quarter or Duke just might have pulled off a first-half shutout. Those other Tigers outscored Roff 15-0 in the second quarter and the bewildered Roff fans saw their team trailing 24-3 at halftime.
“They came out aggressive and attacking on both ends of the floor and it got us on our heels responding to them instead of making them respond to us,” Roff head coach Larry Johnston said. “Duke did a great job and we will regroup and get it fixed for (Tuesday) night.”
Exactly how bad was the first half?
Roff finished 1-of-11 from the field (9%), missed two free-throw opportunities and committed 14 turnovers during the first two quarters.
The local Tigers missed their first three field-goal tries of the third quarter and after Duke playmaker Lane Wack hit back-to-back buckets — one on a nice baseline drive and the other on a putback — Duke led 28-3 at the 4:25 mark.
RHS junior Bill McCarter hit Roff’s second basket of the game to snap the long scoring drought, but Duke responded with a 7-0 run that included a 3-pointer and a steal and pull-up jumper by Jorden Ruiz and a layup following a strong drive to the basket by Bryson Dill. That mini spurt put the DHS Tigers on top 35-5.
Roff ended the game on a 16-8 run.
Johnston had sent his first five players off the bench before the four-minute mark of the first quarter trying to find a combination that would work, but to no avail.
Eight different players eventually scored for Roff but Baldridge led the way with five points.
Womack scored 18 points and also had eight rebounds and three steals for a Duke club that was not the Blue Devils. Ruiz scored 11 points and had five of 15 Duke steals off the bench. Dill hit all four of his field-goal attempts for eight points for the DHS club.
Duke finished 7-of-22 from 3-point territory compared to a 3-of-21 showing for Roff. Duke was a subpar 6-of-15 from the free-throw line but Roff missed its only two opportunities at the 6:03 mark of the second quarter.
The DHS Tigers out-rebounded the Roff Tigers 36-25.
