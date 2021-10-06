RED OAK — The host and fourth-ranked Red Oak Lady Eagles proved to be too big of a mountain to climb for No. 16 Stonewall in a Class A Regional Tournament championship game Saturday afternoon.
Red Oak topped Stonewall 9-2 and advances to the Class A State Tournament with a 29-13 mark.
Coach Shanna Davidson’s squad finished its season at 23-11.
“I’m extremely proud of this group of kids. They’ve worked their tails off since July,” Davidson said. “But we came up a little short on what we wanted to accomplish. We turned a lot of heads this fall. The future is bright for this group.”
Red Oak scored six runs in the top of the first inning to put the Lady Longhorns in an early hole.
Stonewall scored single runs in the bottom of the first and the bottom of the third innings but could get no closer.
Kaylee Cannon was the winning pitcher for Red Oak. She struck out five, walked two and allowed just two earned runs in the complete-game performance. Freshman Talise Parnell was tagged with the loss. She struck out six and walked two batters in seven innings.
Parnell paced a six-hit Stonewall offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Jakobi Worcester went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Kaylee Ford also went 1-for-3 and drove in a run for the locals.
Lilly Wyche finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, while Lyndi Humphers had the other SHS hit.
Gracie Noggle led Red Oak’s 11-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Cady Mae Ammons finished 2-for-4 with a triple, a double an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the Red Oak lineup, while Maycee Butcher went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
Lady Bearcats claw past Tupelo
TURNER — No. 10 Grandfield took advantage of three Tupelo errors and defeated the 12th-ranked Lady Tigers 3-0 in a Class B Regional Tournament championship game Saturday at Turner.
Grandfield advances to the Class B State Tournament at 30-11, while Tupelo’s season came to an end at 15-13.
Tupelo ace Ava Sliger deserved a better fate. The talented sophomore struck out 10, walked none and allowed just one earned run in six innings. The Lady Tigers couldn’t scratch for a run against Grandfield ace Hailey Hunt. She also struck out 10, walked one and allowed five hits in seven shutout innings.
The Lady Bearcats scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie.
Two THS errors and a dropped third strike contributed to the three-run Grandfield outburst. Alexis James hit a two-run single in the frame.
James led a seven-hit GHS offense, going 2-for-3 with the two RBIs. Sharon Richardson also had two hits, while Yesenia Zamarron went 1-for-2 and scored a run. Hailey Hunt and Livi Garcia had the other two Lady Bearcat hits.
Raylee Jones went 2-for-3 to pace Tupelo at the plate, while Kylee Watson clubbed a double and Bailey Battles added a base hit.
