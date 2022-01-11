KINGSTON — The Dale Lady Pirates used a big third quarter to break open a tight game and pull away from Latta for a 63-46 in the girls championship game Saturday night at the 2022 Kingston New Years Classic.
Latta got the upper hand by a count of 51-36 when the two teams met Nov. 30 in Dale, but the Lady Pirates turned the tables Saturday night in Kingston in the second matchup between two of the top teams in Class 2A.
No. 2 Latta dropped to 13-3 on the year, while No.4 Dale improved to 10-3.
Coach Bruce Plunk’s team knocked off Kingston 51-43 in a Friday night semifinal contest.
Latta held a 19-16 lead after a fast-paced first quarter but Dale outscored the Lady Panthers 12-8 in the second period to grab a slim 28-27 advantage at halftime.
However, Dale hit five of their 11 3-point baskets during a 24-11 surge in the third period to take control.
“We had a very poor third quarter and they got super hot,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
Jaylee Willis was hot all night for the Lady Panthers. She finished 5-of-5 from 3-point territory and scored a team-high 17 points to lead the LHS offense. Taryn Batterton followed with 13 points, while Chloe Miller and Brooklyn Ryan added seven points apiece.
Dale junior Brook Rutland erupted for a game-high 28 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers. Faith Wright followed with 16 points, including four triples and Makenzie Gill hit double figures with 15 points and also drilled four 3-pointers.
Dale has now won five of the past six Kingston tournament titles. Latta won the championship in 2020 when Carson Dean was named the MVP.
Friday, Jan. 7
Semifinals
Latta 51, Kingston 43
The Lady Panthers raced out to a 19-3 lead to start the game and held off the host Lady Redskins from there.
“We started quick and settled in. It was a good solid game for us,” Plunk said.
Kingston got within 22-11 at halftime and trailed 39-27 after three quarters.
Jaylee Willis again had a hot hand for Latta, finishing with 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. She also had five rebounds and four assists in a solid all-around effort. Taryn Batterton turned in a double-double that included 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Chloe Miller and Brooklyn Ryan followed with seven points apiece. Miller also had five rebounds.
The Latta Panthers had Batterton, Ryan and Willis named to the all-tournament team.
Latta played the entire tournament without starter Triniti Cotanny, who was injured in the consolation semifinals of last month’s Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
The Lady Panthers host Silo tonight. The Lady Rebels are ranked No. 7 in Class 2A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.