CUSHING — The Ada High School football team stayed within striking distance during the first half against No. 4 Cushing in a District 4A-2 road game Friday night.
However, two ugly turnovers in the third quarter gave the Tigers all the momentum in what turned out to be a 63-14 win in a Week 9 contest at O’Dell Field.
Cushing ran its record to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in District 4A-2, while Ada slumped to 2-7 ad 1-5 after the pre-Halloween horror show. Ada hadn’t surrendered 63 points in a loss since Coweta defeated the Cougars 64-21 in Week 5 of the 2008 season.
Ada fell behind 14-0 early in the second quarter. Cushing scored its first touchdown following a 10-yard AHS punt, going 12 plays in 65 yards. That initial scoring drive was capped by a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Blaze Berlowitz on fourth down after the Cougars nearly made a huge goal-line stand. The Tigers were set up 1st-and-goal from the 2 but needed all four downs to get into the end zone.
Ada followed with a march down the field that ended at the CHS 39. On a 4th-and-2 play, a pass attempt by Ada quarterback Carter Freeland was tipped at the line of scrimmage and fell incomplete.
Cushing answered with a six-play, 61-yard drive that ended with another Berlowitz TD keeper, this time from 3 yards out. The Tigers got close when running back Noah Jones got free for a big 46-yard gain. After a PAT kick by Riley Matheson, Cushing led 14-0 at the 11:54 mark of the second quarter.
Trey Ivy set up an Ada scoring drive with a 26-yard kickoff return that set the Cougars up near midfield.
Freeland connected with receiver Andrew Hughes for what looked like a nice 38-yard pass and catch, but Hughes was ruled out of bounds. Freeland went right back to Hughes on a third-and-long play for a 15-yard completion before coach Brad O’Steen reached into his back of pre-Halloween tricks.
Hughes took a reverse handoff, ran toward the sideline and then stopped and heaved the ball to a wide-open Kaden Gallagher. The ball was slightly underthrown, but Gallagher made the catch anyway for a big 29-yard gain that set up the Cougars at the CHS 5-yard line. Freeland later scored from the 1 and a PAT kick by Tyler Walker cut the Tigers’ lead in half at 14-7 at the 8:20 mark of the second period.
Cushing playmaker Camden Crooks returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown — Ada radio broadcaster Kenny Morrison swore he saw a block in the back during the play — and the home team led 21-7 with 8:01 left in the second frame.
Ada looked like it was back in business after Darias Gilmore returned a kickoff 18 yards and Freeland found Jack Morris for a 27-yard gain down to the CHS 15. But an untimely holding penalty pushed the Cougars back and Ada failed to convert from a 1st-and-24 situation.
A nice 47-yard punt by Hughes pinned Cushing deep at the 6. However, the Tigers went on a 12-play, 94-yard drive that was capped by a 21-yard TD scamper by Crooks. A 28-yard pass from Bertlowitz to twin brother Brody Berlowitz got the Tigers out of the shadow of their own end zone.
With 3:22 left before halftime, Cushing led 28-7.
Ada mounted one more solid drive and looked to get within two scores. Morris had three catches on the Cougar march that reached the CHS 18. But a 4th-and-2 pass fell incomplete, leaving Ada trailing by 21 at the break.
Ada’s nightmare start to the third quarter saw the Tigers score three touchdowns in a span of 3:37 without the Cougars taking an offensive snap. It was similar to the situation that happened late in the first half in a Week 8 loss to No. 1 Tuttle.
Cushing started off with Crooks breaking tackles and scoring on a 59-yard catch and run after a screen pass.
Tucker Lang of Cushing then recovered a muffed kickoff by the Cougars and Jones capped a six-play, 32-yard scoring drive with a 4-yard TD run.
On the ensuing kickoff, Ada lost a fumble during the return and it was pounced on by Cushing’s Shelton Davis.
Jones scored from the 8 to end a short four-play 29-yard march. After the dust had settled, Cushing led 49-7 at the 8:13 mark of the third quarter.
Ada had officially arrived on Elm Street.
Later in the period, Lane Yaunt returned an interception 40 yards to the Ada 15. Brady Matheson hauled in a 5-yard TD reception and the Cushing lead grew to 56-7 with 10:01 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars finally found paydirt again when Freeland hit Hughes in stride and the receiver split two CHS defenders and was off to the races for a 53-yard TD jaunt. Walker’s PAT made it 56-14 with 7:13 left.
Cushing tacked on one final touchdown on a 19-yard run by third-string quarterback Brock Bales with just under a minute to play.
The Tigers compiled 480 yards of total offense compared to 193 by the Cougars.
Cushing had 14 different players carry the football with Jones leading the way. He finished with 12 carries for 109 yards and two scores. Blaze Berlowitz completed 16-of-24 passes for 232 yards and two scores. Crooks led the CHS receiving corps with seven grabs for 126 yards and two TDs. Brody Berlowitz had five grabs for 69 yards.
Freeland finished 11-of-23 through the air for 137 yards and a touchdown for the visitors. Gilmore led an anemic Ada rushing attack with 27 yards on 11 carries. Hughes finished with three catches for 80 yards, while Morris had four grabs for 31 yards.
Ada is at home in Week 10 to wrap up the 2021 season, hosting Classen SAS on Senior Night Friday at Norris Field. The Comets dropped a 48-8 decision to Tecumseh in Week 9.
