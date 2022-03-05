OKLAHOMA CITY — The Vanoss boys basketball team squandered too many opportunities down the stretch in a gut-wrenching 50-47 loss to Caddo Thursday in the first round of the Class A State Tournament inside the State Fair Arena.
The fourth-ranked Bruins improved to 25-4 on the year and met No. 2 Garber in a Friday night semifinal contest, while the Wolves season comes to an end at 21-5.
With Vanoss trailing by 1 in the closing minute, Caddo turned the ball over but Brayden Cannon missed a shot from point-blank range. The VHS press result in a steal by Layne Thrower just seconds later, but he couldn’t cash in on a layup.
After a pair of Caddo free throws with less than 10 seconds left put the Bruins up by three, Vanoss had an inbound play with seven ticks remaining but turned the ball over.
“It was a disappointing loss for sure,” said Vanoss boys coach Jonathon Hurt. “But knowing the adversity this team faced, losing a few key pieces early, it was a heck of a run back to the Big House. Caddo is no slouch either. It was a tough draw in the first round with No. 3 playing No. 4.”
The Wolves held a slim 15-13 lead after the first quarter and outscored Caddo 12-8 in the second period to build a 27-21 halftime lead. Vanoss sank 11-of-20 (55%) field goals through the first two quarters.
The Bruins turned things around in the third period, using a 19-8 surge to overtake Vanoss 40-35.
Vanoss owned a 12-10 edge in the fourth quarter but couldn’t overtake the Bruins in the end.
Cannon led the VHS offense with 15 points and also had four assists. He knocked down a trio of 3-point baskets.
Logan Hulbutta also reached double figures with 11 points and had five rebounds. Carter Perry just missed double digits with nine points, including one 3-pointer.
Erik Hatton finished with seven points, five rebounds and three blocked shots in a solid outing in the post for Vanoss, while Thrower rounded out the VHS scoring with five points, including one 3-pointer.
Caddo star sophomore DJ Dill poured in a game-high 23 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including a 3-pointer. He also had five steals.
CHS post player Kolton Neptune was next with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He finished 4-of-4 from the free-throw lined and also registered a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Free-throw shooting was at a minimum. Vanoss went 3-of-7 from the line (all in the first half) and Caddo made 6-of-8 attempts.
