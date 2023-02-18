ROFF — It was a valiant effort by the Roff High School girls basketball team.
The Lady Tigers were on the short end of a 59-32 decision to No. 3 Pittsburg in a Class B Regional Tournament winner’s bracket game Thursday night at Roff High School.
But they battled the highly-regarded Lady Panthers tooth and nail in defeat.
“We played well. I’m proud of their effort,” said Roff head coach Trent Storts. “They’re No. 3 for a reason. They’re really good and may go win it all.”
The Roff girls fell into consolation play at 9-17 and faced Moyers on Friday back at home. A win on Friday would place the Lady Tigers in a matchup at 1:30 p.m. today with a berth in next week’s Class A Area Tournament on the line.
In the boys game, No 2 Roff appeared fully locked into playoff mode by routing Pittsburg 66-23.
Coach Larry Johnston’s bunch improved to 23-5 and will battle No. 17 Earlsboro at 7:30 p.m. tonight in a Class B Regional championship game. Pittsburg fell into the loser’s bracket at 15-11.
GIRLS
Pittsburgh 59, Roff 32
The Lady Panthers, who were part of the 2022 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic this year, featured the lethal 1-2 punch of 6-1 post player Akiera Hawk and senior playmaker Catyn Graham.
Hawk finished with a game-high 25 points and also had six rebounds and four blocked shots. Graham, who was sick during the Mid-America Classic, hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points. She also had three steals.
Roff hung tough early. After Chloe Edlred drained a 3-pointer and then scored on a nice move to the basket, the Lady Tigers trailed just 10-7 at the 3:09 mark of the first period.
The Lady Panthers boosted their lead to double digits when Hawk scored on a nice feed by Graham to make it 19-9 early in the second period.
Roff trailed 31-16 at halftime.
Shelby Ensey got behind the PHS defense and scored on a nice assist by Brianna Bess with just over five minutes left in the third quarter to keep the Tigers within striking distance at 37-24.
However, Pittsburg pulled away by hitting three consecutive 3-pointers — one by Camryn Graham and two by Catyn Graham — that quickly made it 46-24 heading into the final frame.
Chloe Eldred and Bess scored 10 points apiece to lead the Roff offense. Bess finished 4-of-5 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Ensey and Cailey Hill were next with four points each.
Pittsburg helped force most of the 16 Roff turnovers in the contest. The Lady Panthers finished 9-of-24 from 3-point range, while Roff ended up 3-of-7 from long distance.
BOYS
Roff 66, Pittsburg 23
The Tigers swarmed Pittsburg defensively right from the start and bolted to a 15-0 lead after a Dylan Reed steal and layup at the 1:11 mark of the first quarter.
Pittsburg broke the ice when Garrett Wood hit back-to-back 3-pointers to end the first period and get the Panthers within 15-6.
Roff opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run that included a 3-pointer by RHS big man Tallen Bagwell, three free throws by Easton Riddle after he was fouled shooting a 3-point shot and a layup by Cade Baldridge at the 4:39 mark that put the home team on top 25-6.
Roff led 32-13 at halftime.
The Tigers’ lead grew to 29 after a Riddle 3-pointer with just under two minutes left in the third period that made it 46-17. Riddle led the RHS attack with 15 points, including a 4-of-6 effort from beyond the 3-point stripe.
Baldridge was next with 13 points, scoring on repeated drives to the basket. He also had four steals.
Bagwell also hit double figures for the home team with 11 points to go with five rebounds. Brand Wilson was next with six points and five boards of his own.
Pittsburg got eight points from Parker Horton and six points from bout Wood and Aiden Whitmore.
Roff won the battle of the boards 32-18 and Pittsburg netted 18 turnovers thanks in part to 13 Roff steals. The Tigers finished 8-of-23 from 3-point territory while the Panthers went 3-of-13 from long range.
Tupelo boys turn
back Maud squad
KIOWA — The Tupelo Tigers coasted early and clawed past Maud 72-52 in a Class B Regional Tournament blowout Thursday at Kiowa High School.
Tupelo improved to 13-14 on the year and played Pittsburg Friday afternoon at Roff High School. With a win over the Panthers, the Tigers would face the Ft. Towson-Kiowa winner at 3 p.m. today in Roff.
The Maud squad finished its season at 19-6.
Tupelo bolted to a 25-8 first-quarter lead and cruised from there. Cody Airington poured in a game-high 33 points, including three 3-pointers. Rodney Sutterfield followed with 17 points, while Dalton O’Dell also hit double figures with 12 points.
