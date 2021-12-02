DALE — The third-ranked Latta Lady Panthers used a big third quarter to take control in a 51-36 win over No. 5 Dale in an early-season battle between two of the top teams in Class 2A Tuesday night.
Latta improved to 3-0 on the year, while Dale slipped to 0-2. The Lady Pirates kicked off their season with a 57-45 loss to No. 2 Amber-Pocasset.
“We had too many turnovers early, but came out in the third quarter and played much better,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “It wasn’t pretty, but against a team like Dale you’ll take it.”
LHS post player Taryn Batterton led Latta with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. Chloe Miller also hit double figures with 10 points, while Alesha Traylor followed with seven. Jaylee Willis and Triniti Cotanny added six points each to the Latta cause. Cotanny also had a team-best 10 rebounds. Willis drained a pair of 3-pointers.
Dale got 14 points from Brook Rutland and 13 more from Makenzie Gill, including a pair of 3-point baskets.
Latta sank 9-of-12 free throws in the game compared to a 9-of-14 showing for the home team.
In the boys’ contest, No. 1 Dale dropped Latta 61-29. No other information was available from that game.
Latta is at Byng on Friday on Pink Out Night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse and will be sponsored by Mercy Hospital. Pink Out T-shirts are available at the NV Salon (119 East Main) or the Mercy Hospital Ada gift shop.
