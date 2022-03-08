SHAWNEE — It still hadn’t quite sunk in to Ada High School girls coach Christie Jennings that she and the Lady Cougars won’t be making an appearance at the Big House this week when contacted by The Ada News some 24 hours later.
No. 7 Ada suffered a surprising 44-38 loss to No. 20 Blanchard in a wild, emotional Class 4A Area Tournament consolation championship match Saturday night in Shawnee.
Ada, which had defeated the same Blanchard club 39-26 in the championship game of the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell on Jan. 22, finished its season at 21-6, while Blanchard is playing in the Class 4A State Tournament at 1:30 p.m. today against second-ranked Classen SAS with a 19-9 record.
Jennings and the Lady Cougars are at home wondering what could have been.
“To be honest, I am in complete shock,” Jennings told The Ada News Sunday evening. “I never imagined this as a possibility. I’m not sure I’ve ever been so shocked about the outcome of a game.”
The Lady Cougars were halfway to the Big House after using an impressive 12-2 run in the second period to build a 21-13 halftime lead.
In fact, Abbey Strong buried a 3-pointer off an assist from Amaya Frizell to open the third quarter and give the Cougars a 24-13 advantage.
Blanchard strung together a 10-0 surge — including 3-point buckets by Lauren Coffman and Regan Fox that got the Lady Lions within 24-23 at the 4:32 mark of the period.
Ada responded with a 3-pointer by Shayla Wofford and two free throws by Sania Richardson that stretched the AHS lead to 29-23 with 3:42 left in the third.
Blanchard went on to outscore Ada 21-9 the rest of the way.
“At halftime, I told my kids let’s be intentional with a basketball and get good high percentage shots. We never talked about pulling the ball out or slowing the pace. I don’t know if they just felt tightness and started doing that on their own or what, but it allowed Blanchard to get back in the game,” Jennings said. “Then we had to play at their mercy. They were able to do some things defensively to us after they took the lead that caused us some problems.”
Ada trailed just 34-32 after a big bucket inside off a pass from Richardson with 3:34 left in the game. Things then got a little bizarre.
Moments later Fox — Blanchard’s standout senior — and Frizell were on the floor battling for a loose ball. During that melee, Fox and Richardson had words with each other and a double technical foul was called on both players.
Richardson again got Ada within two at 36-34 after a tough drive through traffic with 1:57 remaining in the contest.
Richardson continued to make big plays down the stretch. Her steal and layup made it 39-36 with 38 seconds left and her putback with 19.9 ticks remaining cut the BHS advantage to 41-38.
It appeared Ada had forced a turnover on Fox, but Richardson picked up her fifth foul instead. Shortly after, Strong and Fox got into a shoving match and two more technical fouls were called. It was the second such infraction against Fox, which is supposed to be an immediate ejection from the game with a one-game suspension to follow. But Fox hit two free throws with 4.6 seconds left that helped Blanchard finally secure the victory.
Jennings said there were a few other instances when Ada was in its press defense late in the game that looked like her squad had forced a turnover but no call was made.
“By no means do I feel like we lost the game based on officiating only. It was a perfect storm. We didn’t play up to our potential either,” Jennings said.
Richardson finished with a team-high 20 points for the Lady Cougars. She also had eight rebounds and two steals. The salty freshman normally gets good help from her friends. But no other AHS starter scored more than three points. Ada got four points off the bench from both Emarthle and Jakobi Williams. Emarthle also came in and grabbed seven rebounds.
Overall, the Lady Cougars had a cold-shooting night from 3-point territory and the free-throw line. They connected on 2-of-18 3-point tries and hit only 3-of-8 free shots.
Fox, who will miss her team’s matchup with Classen SAS at state due to the pair of technical fouls, erupted for a game-high 24 points. She finished a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line and sank 4-of-7 3-point attempts. Coffman followed with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Lions.
Ada loses Ariel Snodgrass, Carizma Nelson, Frizell and Wofford to graduation.
“I can’t say enough about these four seniors. Their impact on the program is completely different but all very impactful,” Jennings said. “They all have different stories and backgrounds that led them to be leaders for our team. I love them and I’m very proud of them.”
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Saturday, March 5
CLASS 4A AREA
At Shawnee High School
Consolation Championship
Blanchard 44, Ada 38
ADA 9 12 9 8 — 38
BLANCHARD 11 2 15 16 — 44
ADA: Sania Richardson 8-19, 3-4, 20; Jamieson Emarthle 2-3, 0-2, 4; Jakobi Williams 2-6, 0-0, 4; Shayla Wofford 1-3, 0-0, 3; Abbey Strong 1-3, 0-0, 3; Carizma Nelson 1-3, 0-0, 2; Amaya Frizell 1-9, 0-2, 2. Totals: 15-46, 3-8, 38
BLANCHARD: Reagan Fox 5-11, 10-10, 24; Lauren Coffman 4-8, 3-4, 13; Addy Roberts 2-5, 0-0, 4; Allie Lawson 1-1, 0-1, 2; Stormy Haynes 0-3, 1-2, 1. Totals: 12-32, 14-19, 44.
Turnovers: Blanchard 11, Ada 10.
Steals: Blanchard 6, Ada 8.
Rebounds: Blanchard 28 (Coffman 9); Ada 32 (Richardson 8, Emarthle 7).
3-point goals: Blanchard 6-15 (Fox 4-7, Hoffman 2-3); Ada 2-18 (Richardson 1-5, Strong 1-3).
Fouled out: Richardson (A).
Technical Fouls: Richardson, Strong (A); Fox 2 (B).
