ASHER — Cash Wafford hit a two-run homer and freshman Ryder Johnson swung a hot bat to help the Tupelo Tigers run past Asher 12-1 in a Tuesday night road win.
Tupelo, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 8-2 on the year, while 14th-ranked Asher dropped to 3-5. The Tigers now head to Stonewall at 4 p.m. Friday to battle the rival Longhorns, ranked No. 18 in Class A.
Asher travels to the 2023 Caney Cougar Classic where the Indians will battle Ft. Towson at noon today in a first-round game.
Tupelo 12, Asher 1
Wafford ripped a two-run homer as part of a seven-run Tupelo outburst in the top of the sixth inning.
Johnson led a seven-hit Tupelo offense, going 3-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Wafford walked twice in a 1-for-2 showing at the plate. Dalton O’Dell went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Tigers. The other THS hits came from Davin Weller and Brody McCollum, who finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Nate Medcalf earned the pitching win for the visitors. He struck out three, walked three and allowed just one hit and no earned runs in four innings of work. Colton Bourland pitched the final two frames for Tupelo.
Asher got five singles from five different players. Kelby Fowler, Hudson Skender, Andrew Overstreet, Carson Timms and Colton Johnston all had base hits for the hosts.
Skender absorbed the pitching loss for the Indians. He struck out six and walked four in 4.2 innings but wasn’t charged with an earned run.
Stonewall turns back Crowder
STONEWALL — The Stonewall Longhorns scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth innings and held off Crowder 6-5 for a tense victory Tuesday at Gibson Field.
Coach Dillon Monday’s crew, ranked No. 18 in Class A, improved to 7-3 on the year while Crowder slipped to 3-6.
The Longhorns host old rival Tupelo at 4 p.m. Friday and travels to Vanoss at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Stonewall 6, Crowder 5
Taegus Pogue led a seven-hit Stonewall offense, going 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored. He also had two stolen bases. Laden Bailey finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Jamison Carrington also contributed two hits for the Longhorns.
Caleb Prince, Pogue, Bailey and Mika Matt all saw action on the mound for Stonewall. They combined for four strikeouts, seven walks and five hit batters.
Crowder managed just two hits in the contest. Tristan Hubbard had a double and two RBIs for the Demons. Kelton Bloxham had the other CHS hit.
Vanoss runs away from Stringtown early
VANOSS — Cole Reeder smashed a two-RBI triple and later drove in three more runs via an inside-the-park home run to help the Vanoss Wolves sock Stringtown 12-2 in a Tuesday home game.
The Wolves improved to 7-3 on the year, while Stringtown slumped to 0-5.
Coach Brett Miller’s team hosts Stonewall at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Vanoss 12, Stringtown 2
Reeder’s two big hits came during an 11-run VHS volley in the bottom of the first inning. He finished 2-for-2 with five RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-hit Vanoss offense.
T Miller went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while C Booth cracked a double and finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored. T Brewton also ended up 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored for the home team.
Miller started on the mound for Vanoss. He struck out four, walked three and allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings. C Wainscott tossed the final inning. He struck out the side and didn’t walk a batter, but allowed one hit and one earned run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.